San Antonio, TX

Season Preview: Women's Basketball

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team built some momentum to close out last season with some big wins and looks to build off that in the upcoming 2022-23 season. "I think we had a good end of the year,"...
Men's Basketball Set for Exhibition vs. Concordia

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team hosts an exhibition game against the Concordia University Tornados on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students receive...
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Amy Hislop

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Amy Hislop, of the women's team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Hislop scored the game-winning goal to help the Vaqueros defeat the Abilene Christian...
McAllen High School Alumna Joins DHR Health

EDINBURG, TX – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda M. Wright to the team of experienced psychiatrists at the DHR Health Behavioral Hospital located in Edinburg, TX. Dr. Wright is a proud graduate of McAllen High School and is happy to be back home treating patients in the community where she grew up.
UTRGV Athletics to Air Basketball Preview Special Sunday on KRGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that the UTRGV Basketball Preview Special will air on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on KRGV channel 5. The show features interviews with men's basketball head coach Matt Figger and women's...
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL

The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
Made in the 956: Valley local owns martial arts studio in Harlingen

Anastacia Ortiz has had a love for martial arts ever since she was a kid, but it wasn't until she got older that she actually got into the sport herself. “When I got older and had my first son, we wanted to help him build confidence and so I said, ‘Why don't we put him in taekwondo?’” Ortiz said. “And we got him in that and the first day I remember sitting there being like, 'This is so exciting; I want to do it. I want to do it. I want to do it.' And I felt like a little kid. I think by the end of the month, his first four weeks, I had enrolled myself."
Garza Finds New Opportunity In Edinburg

Raudel Garza’s career in economic development leadership has taken him to Mission, Pharr and Harlingen. He is now heading to a new challenge – and city. Beginning Nov. 7, Garza will be the new executive director of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation. His new job will come after a 10-year tenure as the chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation. Edinburg is hoping Garza’s experience and stature in economic development circles will stabilize a wing of city government that has seen many directors come and go.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
