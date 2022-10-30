Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Volleyball Falls To Hawks In Opening Round Of SUNYAC Playoffs
FINAL SCORE: New Paltz - 3, Buffalo State - 0 SET SCORES: 12-25, 13-25, 14-25 LOCATION: Hawk Center – New Paltz, NY. RECORDS: Buffalo State (12-12, 4-6 SUNYAC), New Paltz (21-3, 8-2 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. • Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) lead the Bengals with four kills...
Buffalo State Athletics
Emil Norrman And Jessica Auge Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week
BUFFALO, NY – Emil Norrman (Kungsbacka, Sweden/Dells Ducks (USPHL Premier)) from the men's hockey team and Jessica Auge (Laingsburg, MI/Honeybaked Detroit) from the women's hockey team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Norrman, a junior business major, had a huge...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994
With it being Halloween, we’re looking at the five scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994. The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of great players in their nearly 100+ years of operation. While not every great player has had the scariest of demeanor or made opposing players sweat due to how impactful they were, there were a few who fit that bill.
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
15 Best Places For Your First Date In Western New York
It’s cuffing season, and you know what that means: single people are looking for a special someone to spend those big winter holidays with. Cuffing season typically begins in October and continues until just after Valentine's Day, which means you may find yourself looking for the perfect place to take your potential “special someone” on a first date.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
WIVB
Buffalo company recovering from cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aurubis, a Buffalo-located company, is recovering from a recent cyber attack. Company officials say they had to shut down their IT systems and are assessing the extent of the attack. The mining company produces copper products. Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been...
wutv29.com
Local leaders react to Lee Zeldin reconsidering Bills stadium deal if elected governor
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With just eight days until election day, the race for governor is as contentious as ever. One of the talking points has been the ongoing Buffalo Bills stadium negotiations. During last week’s debate, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin said if elected, he would consider trying to...
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
akronjewishnews.com
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why are chicken wing prices so high?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question on the cost of food. We all know it’s been going up but one viewer wrote to us asking why the price of one particular item hasn’t gone back down at restaurants, even though it’s gone down nationally.
Amherst Police identify found male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
Comments / 0