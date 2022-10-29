ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
WHAS 11

Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo

As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
WHAS 11

Adele Reveals the Proper Way to Say Her Name

Rumor has it, we've been pronouncing Adele's name wrong. The 34-year-old British singer complimented one fan for their pronunciation of her name in a recent Q&A linked to her new "I Drink Wine" music video. The female fan from London did a video call-in to ask the chart topper a...
WHAS 11

Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Proposes to Usman -- See His Reaction (Exclusive)

Kim is ready to take her relationship with Usman to the next level and is taking it upon herself to get it there. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim plans out a romantic proposal to Usman and his reaction is surprising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy