WALA-TV FOX10
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Baldwin County Saturday
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The weekend weather left some folks in Baldwin County scared and homeless, while in other areas the damage was limited to trees and property. The National Weather Service has confirmed four separate tornado touchdowns in Baldwin County Saturday night, October 29, 2022. Three have been categorized as EF1 tornadoes and the fourth, an EF0.
FOX 28 Spokane
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
alabamawx.com
Tornado on the Ground Approaching Foley in Baldwin County
It has been a rough afternoon and evening in coastal Mississippi and Alabama. There have been several reports of waterspouts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Currently, a confirmed tornado with debris is just west of highway 59 south-southwest of Foley. The circulation came onshore just west...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Power outage tracker: More than 3K outages in Baldwin County
(WKRG) — Multiple possible tornadoes and the strong storms that brought them are sweeping across the Gulf Coast Saturday. We track those storms live here. We’re also looking at power outages across south Alabama. Alabama Power: At 7:23 p.m., the Alabama Power outage map showed more than 600 customers without power. We received multiple reports […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
Powerful storms rip through coastal Alabama; 4,000 without power
Approximately 4,000 customers of Baldwin EMC and Alabama Power in Mobile and Baldwin counties are without power after several powerful thunderstorms producing multiple tornado warnings ripped through the coastal area Saturday. The severe weather is expected to last overnight. Morgan Barry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak, freight railroads ask for more mediation time in Gulf Coast case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The parties involved in the contentious battle over whether passenger rail service can return to Mobile have asked for another go at settling the matter through mediation before that Surface Transportation Board resumes its hearings. At the root is Amtrak’s desire to restart passenger train service...
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama
Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
WALA-TV FOX10
West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 people shot inside SUV
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
WALA-TV FOX10
Local Boy Scouts hosting annual Scouting for Food to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and local residents and scouts of Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, and Washington counties to fight hunger. The scouts have partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast for 12 years to host the annual Scouting for Food event.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak passenger service vote expected in December
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We could have a decision by the end of the year on a proposal to restart Amtrak passenger train service between Mobile and New Orleans. The Surface Transportation Board announced it will vote on the future of the passenger route as early as Dec. 7. Prior...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor praises performance of first responders during Monday’s standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday praised the performance of police and paramedics who responded to a six-hour standoff that disrupted business at Government Plaza for six hours on Monday. “You probably saw it on your TV,” the mayor said at the start of Tuesday’s City Council...
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
