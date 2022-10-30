Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDS TALL OVER SUPERIOR 102-64 IN EXHIBITION GAME
Duluth, Minn.- The UMD men's basketball team secured a commanding win in their first exhibition match of the season, defeating UW-Superior 102-64. Look up "starting off hot" in the dictionary, and you'll see a picture ofDrew Blair. The redshirt-senior guard didn't appear to have lost as step from last year as he catapulted his team to a big early lead off of 17 points in just under five minutes. He was a perfect 6-6 from the floor in this stretch. By the time Blair's big run ended, the score was 21-4 Bulldogs.
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS CLOCK IN AT #7 IN NABC PRESEASON RANKINGS
The UMD men's basketball team was tabbed as the #7 team in the country in the NABC preseason rankings released on Tuesday. This is the first time UMD has been ranked in the top ten in a preseason poll since the program's transition to the Division II level. The Bulldogs...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
bulletin-news.com
FOX 21 Online
CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin
DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away. The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning. It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Lieutenant Governor...
gowatertown.net
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
voiceofalexandria.com
740thefan.com
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
According to a press release from the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, North Dakota, a big named country/crossover artist has just been added to the Fair lineup in 2023. Just announced, Dan + Shay will be coming back to North Dakota on Friday, July 7th. Dan + Shay...
KNOX News Radio
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
willmarradio.com
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
FOX 21 Online
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
