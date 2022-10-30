Duluth, Minn.- The UMD men's basketball team secured a commanding win in their first exhibition match of the season, defeating UW-Superior 102-64. Look up "starting off hot" in the dictionary, and you'll see a picture ofDrew Blair. The redshirt-senior guard didn't appear to have lost as step from last year as he catapulted his team to a big early lead off of 17 points in just under five minutes. He was a perfect 6-6 from the floor in this stretch. By the time Blair's big run ended, the score was 21-4 Bulldogs.

