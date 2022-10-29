Read full article on original website
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
Habitat Georgetown awarded portion of $837,000 grant
Georgetown, S.C. ( WCIV) — Habitat for Humanity in Georgetown County has announced that they have received a grant from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. The Columbia based foundation awarded $837,000 to 100 nonprofits in the state. Habitat Georgetown is the only habitat in the lowcountry to receive funding from Sisters of Charity.
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture
Student struck, killed by truck while walking to school in Florence County: Officials
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lake City High School student was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning. Troopers were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning on Highway 378 near North Matthews Road outside of Lake City in Florence County. According...
Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
Horry Co. deputies searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of threatening the life of a public official in Horry County. Daniel Quinton Grisset, 36, is wanted for failure to appear, threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911. Officials said...
BEACH BITES: Brisket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season. The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
Kingstree High School student found with gun on campus, puts school on lockdown
CCU student housing taken over by new property management company, will prioritize student safety
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A boutique property management company now owns Coastal Club Student Living, renamed Arch, off 544 in Conway. The property management company’s mission is reinventing the traditional student living experience, and spokesperson Abby Todd said their focus for the housing in Conway is safety. Earlier this...
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler. Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.
