ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Habitat Georgetown awarded portion of $837,000 grant

Georgetown, S.C. ( WCIV) — Habitat for Humanity in Georgetown County has announced that they have received a grant from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. The Columbia based foundation awarded $837,000 to 100 nonprofits in the state. Habitat Georgetown is the only habitat in the lowcountry to receive funding from Sisters of Charity.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Brisket

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season.  The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy