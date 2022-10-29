SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO