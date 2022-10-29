Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
wkok.com
Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims
SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
Autopsy findings released in Hanover Twp. plane crash deaths
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen,...
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
wkok.com
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead
SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
skooknews.com
Gordon Man Remains in Schuylkill County Prison After Shots Allegedly Fired Last Week
A Gordon man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after being involved in an incident last week. According to court documents, on Tuesday, October 26th, 2022, just after 11:30am, Police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired. Units...
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
One dead in Mifflin County crash Monday morning
DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn. During the turn, State Police […]
Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
Mother admits to starving her children to death in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A woman from Lycoming County has admitted to starving her two children to death. Marie Snyder admitted to the killing of her 4- and 6-year-old daughters, Nicole and Jasmine Snyder, between 2016 and 2017. In court, she said the people she was living with were also accomplices.
Comments / 0