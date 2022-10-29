ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

wkok.com

Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims

SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire

DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

PennLive.com

Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire

A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials

SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

One dead in Mifflin County crash Monday morning

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn. During the turn, State Police […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA

