gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Early Look at Mocs at The Citadel on Saturday

GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESSER | GAME WEEK PRIMER | STATS. CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eyes are fully ahead on the task at hand. The Mocs head back to the Palmetto State going to Charleston, S.C., to square off with The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday. It's another pivotal Southern Conference...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Soccer Season Ends in Double OT Loss in Semifinal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team fell 2-1 to No. 4 seed UNCG Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex in double overtime in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Championships. Under the new rules, both overtime periods are played and the Golden Goal has been eliminated....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Men’s Golf Looks for Another Special Final 18

RESULTS | STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. PEBBLE BEACH---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is seventh after 18 holes of the Saint Mary's Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The Mocs 581 total is just three shots out of the top 5 behind Fresno State and Saint Mary's and six clear of eighth-place Washington State.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

GAME WEEK: Mocs Turn Focus to The Citadel

CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed back to South Carolina this weekend. The Mocs take on The Citadel Bulldogs Saturday at 2 p.m. The big news to start the week is senior linebacker Kam Jones. The NCAA overturned Saturday's targeting offense against Jones on Sunday night. Jones was ejected for a claim of targeting late in the third quarter of the Mocs 24-20 loss at Furman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Men’s Golf Gets Started in California

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. PEBBLE BEACH---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is seventh after 18 holes of the Saint Mary's Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The squad turned in 3-over 287 and is just three out of the top 5 with No. 18 Colorado State at level-par 284 and host Saint Mary's in between in sixth with 285.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
98online.com

Mountain Grove boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away

(Ozarksfirst) MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — It was Kason Johnson’s eighth birthday. As he was walking with his mother to the family car, he suffered an all-too-common accident many people experience around his age: he lost his balloons. Up and away they went, flying from the town of Mountain Grove, Missouri, never to be seen by Kason again.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
WTVCFOX

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
georgiatrend.com

Dalton | Whitfield County: Championing Diversity

With world-class medical facilities, competition-level recreation venues, a top performing state college and a growing number of industries, Whitfield County is embracing change and diversification. County Administrator Robert Sivick is a relative newcomer to Whitfield County and says diversifying the local economy is at the top of his to-do list.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 31

The following information is courtesy of the ERPD. 22-014909- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Natashia Neighbors was arrested on an outstanding East Ridge Forfeiture Capias for Possession of Meth for Resale while at Hamilton County Jail. 22-014897- 700 BLK S Moore Road- Auto Theft- Police responded to this location...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

