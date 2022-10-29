Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Early Look at Mocs at The Citadel on Saturday
GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESSER | GAME WEEK PRIMER | STATS. CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eyes are fully ahead on the task at hand. The Mocs head back to the Palmetto State going to Charleston, S.C., to square off with The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday. It's another pivotal Southern Conference...
gomocs.com
Soccer Season Ends in Double OT Loss in Semifinal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team fell 2-1 to No. 4 seed UNCG Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex in double overtime in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Championships. Under the new rules, both overtime periods are played and the Golden Goal has been eliminated....
gomocs.com
RECAP: Men’s Golf Looks for Another Special Final 18
RESULTS | STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. PEBBLE BEACH---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is seventh after 18 holes of the Saint Mary's Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The Mocs 581 total is just three shots out of the top 5 behind Fresno State and Saint Mary's and six clear of eighth-place Washington State.
gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Mocs Turn Focus to The Citadel
CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed back to South Carolina this weekend. The Mocs take on The Citadel Bulldogs Saturday at 2 p.m. The big news to start the week is senior linebacker Kam Jones. The NCAA overturned Saturday's targeting offense against Jones on Sunday night. Jones was ejected for a claim of targeting late in the third quarter of the Mocs 24-20 loss at Furman.
gomocs.com
RECAP: Men’s Golf Gets Started in California
STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. PEBBLE BEACH---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is seventh after 18 holes of the Saint Mary's Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The squad turned in 3-over 287 and is just three out of the top 5 with No. 18 Colorado State at level-par 284 and host Saint Mary's in between in sixth with 285.
theutcecho.com
UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
98online.com
Mountain Grove boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
(Ozarksfirst) MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — It was Kason Johnson’s eighth birthday. As he was walking with his mother to the family car, he suffered an all-too-common accident many people experience around his age: he lost his balloons. Up and away they went, flying from the town of Mountain Grove, Missouri, never to be seen by Kason again.
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
chattanoogacw.com
PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland now open, aims to set high schoolers in right direction
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — New opportunities are becoming available to juniors and seniors in Bradley County. Tuesday morning, the PIE Innovation Center opened its doors to the community to help these high school students prepare for the next phase of life. PIE stands for "Partnerships in Industry & Education." The...
georgiatrend.com
Dalton | Whitfield County: Championing Diversity
With world-class medical facilities, competition-level recreation venues, a top performing state college and a growing number of industries, Whitfield County is embracing change and diversification. County Administrator Robert Sivick is a relative newcomer to Whitfield County and says diversifying the local economy is at the top of his to-do list.
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WTVCFOX
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
WTVC
Residents evacuated during fire at condominiums Tuesday night in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents were evacuated from their condominiums during a fire Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says crews responded to a fire at Signal View Condos on Mountain Creek Road:. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming out of downstairs unit. While companies...
You Can See 7 Different States And The Tallest Underground Waterfall In The US At This Mountain
A mountain in the U.S. is a hidden gem where you can see seven different states and Ruby Falls, the country's tallest underground waterfall. Lookout Mountain straddles the border between Tennessee and Georgia. Once you trek to the top, you can view the "Rock City" marker, which boasts one-of-a-kind views of several surrounding states.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
WDEF
Investigators say Bradley school video sent to students is not legitimate
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators say a concerning video shared among students on Monday is not legitimate. We reached out to the Sheriff’s Department after getting calls about the video. Students got the video purporting to be a sexual assault of a student at Bradley Central.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 31
The following information is courtesy of the ERPD. 22-014909- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Natashia Neighbors was arrested on an outstanding East Ridge Forfeiture Capias for Possession of Meth for Resale while at Hamilton County Jail. 22-014897- 700 BLK S Moore Road- Auto Theft- Police responded to this location...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
