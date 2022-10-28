GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - While addressing the court, Raymond Moody, the now-confessed killer of missing teen Brittanee Drexel, was emotional. But during his on the record confession to investigators about his crimes, the registered sex offender was much more nonchalant, even cracking a few jokes. Moody pled guilty to...

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO