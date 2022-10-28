Read full article on original website
2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County Schools educators are in jail after warrants claim a teacher abused several students, and the principal failed to report the allegations. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer and special education teacher Grace McColgan. McColgan is charged with six...
Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was removed from...
‘She was scared and I was scared’: Solicitor’s office releases Raymond Moody confession tape
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - While addressing the court, Raymond Moody, the now-confessed killer of missing teen Brittanee Drexel, was emotional. But during his on the record confession to investigators about his crimes, the registered sex offender was much more nonchalant, even cracking a few jokes. Moody pled guilty to...
EPA, local officials discuss impact of electric school buses on SC school districts
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman was joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.
