Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Rehearsals underway for ShowTime Christmas event
BLOUNTVILLE — If you enjoy Kingsport ShowTime, the high-energy summertime musical variety show performed by a community cast, then prepare yourself for a holiday treat. Cate Farms in Blountville has announced plans for the inaugural holiday musical revue, "ShowTime Christmas in the Country." Directed by Louise Bailey Dickson, who founded ShowTime in 1988, the family friendly hometown extravaganza will feature holiday songs, sketches, a Nativity, an appearance by Santa, and several guest dancers under the direction of choreographer Dorothy Hanner Ratcliff, a former Radio City Rockette and owner of Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport.
Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn to headline 2023 Country Thunder Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country Thunder organizers announced upcoming headliners for next year’s music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Singer-songwriter Eric Church and country music duo Brooks & Dunn are slated to take the stage in October 2023, and tickets are already on sale here. This announcement dropped just days after the 2022 event where […]
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
Johnson City Press
Temple Grandin speaks in Pennington Gap Dec. 9-10
PENNINGTON GAP – Animal welfare expert and autism speaker Temple Grandin will speak at two events in Pennington Gap in December. Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, is known internationally for her work in developing more humane equipment and procedures for livestock handling. She also uses her experience as an autistic person – which she credits for steering her into science and agriculture - to advocate for socialization, education and career training for children in the autism spectrum.
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
High School Standouts: Abingdon’s Jessee is rewriting Falcon history
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been […]
thetrek.co
Damascus – Happy Halloween!
To our surprise, we had the loft to ourselves. Only two other hikers occupied the lower level. The weather at higher elevations can be harsh and unpredictable. Strong winds battered the walls of the shelter and a thick fog rolled in, creating puddles on the trail. We layered up and headed out after enjoying our coffee in dry loft.
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Johnson City Press
New Mural(s) in Town
It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
wcyb.com
Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Bracket unveiled
The brackets for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic were unveiled on Sunday in Greeneville. The tournament attracts some of the top teams in the southeast, and this year's tournament will feature 20 teams from five state. The local teams include all of the Greene County schools, Greeneville and Elizabethton.
Second Harvest’s Project Thanksgiving aims to feed more than 6,000 local families
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee officially began its annual Project Thanksgiving campaign to feed the region. Second Harvest and WCQR leaders announced the start of the campaign in Kingsport on Tuesday. 2022 marks WCQR’s 14th year participating in the project. Food bank leadership said the goal this year is […]
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive
Abingdon, VA – Food City is preparing to kick-off their fifth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Comments / 0