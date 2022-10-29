Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis
• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Tabbed to Top Drawer Team of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time in three weeks, Indiana men's soccer redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has been named an honorable mention selection to the Top Drawer Soccer (TDS) Team of the Week. Wittenbrink tallied a goal and an assist for IU in two matches played last week,...
iuhoosiers.com
‘I Can Do This’ – Duncomb Finding His Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Logan Duncomb didn't know. Not really. Doubt was one anchor. Needing to refine the necessary skill, and not understanding the required effort and resilience were others. Then there was the almost total lack of freshman playing time. Add it up and this 6-10 sophomore center spent...
PHOTOS: Indiana Women's Basketball Gets New Team Center
Check out photos and video clips of the renovated Indiana women's basketball team center located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Ties Terps, Will Host Big Ten Tournament Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just when it seemed everything would fall Indiana's way across the Big Ten men's soccer regular season championship landscape, the last domino didn't drop. With the aid of an Ohio State 3-2 loss at Wisconsin, IU (8-3-6, 3-1-3 B1G) needed to win against Maryland (9-2-5, 4-0-4...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Finishes Play from Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis competed in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event at the Courtney Tennis Center at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hoosiers only had their four freshmen competing in the event. Each player got a chance to play in four singles and four doubles matches over the course of the weekend.
bdspotlight.com
Giants bow out in sectional opener
The Class 6A No. 2 rated Brownsburg Bulldogs proved too much to handle for Ben Davis Friday night in a 48-20 loss in the first round of sectional 5. The loss snaps a three year streak of Ben Davis winning the sectional crown. Brownsburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead...
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Suspended Indianapolis priest avoids prison under plea deal
Suspended Catholic priest David Marcotte pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
WIBC.com
The Hammer and Nigel Show
The Hammer and Nigel Show is hosted by Indianapolis natives Jason Hammer and Nigel Laskowski. Every afternoon, get caught up on what happened in politics, sports, news, and all things related to central Indiana!. It’s the most important stories of the day with the best mix of the offbeat and...
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
WISH-TV
Man dies 2-vehicle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on I-465 just north of I-65, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:12 a.m., state police began receiving calls about a serious crash northbound on I-465 near the 120.1-mile marker just north of the I-65 interchange. Preliminary...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
indianapolismonthly.com
What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville
WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
