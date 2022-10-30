Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Final weekend for acrylics show at Kenosha Public Museum
KENOSHA — The Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022 — featuring 45 paintings — is on display through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Kenosha Public Museum. The exhibit highlights “the variety of subjects, styles and techniques possible in the acrylic medium, as well as the diversity and skill of artists working today,” said Rachel Klees Andersen, curator of exhibits at Kenosha’s public museums.
kenosha.com
Unique Mahone Fund benefit dinner set for Wednesday, Nov. 9
The Mahone Fund provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while also supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. Created in 1999 to perpetuate the legacy of local social justice leaders and education advocates Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone, the fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
12 Beer Events in Milwaukee: Nov. 1
Half Acre Beer Company is taking over the taps at Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 5 to 10 pm Flour Girl & Flame will be there making wood-fired pizzas. Broken Bat Brewing (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is celebrating a brand refresh with the release of six new beers this weekend. The new beers hit the taps at noon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See some of Racine’s entrepreneurial history in person at Friday open house
RACINE — The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit has expanded with two recent donations. A little Mitchell Wagon and a lollipop machine have come home to the city where they were manufactured more than 100 years ago. The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a collection of historical items...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Beyond Monet Makes a Splash in Milwaukee
An immersive art experience unlike any other has made its way to Milwaukee. This fall, the Wisconsin Center, at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave, is presenting “Beyond Monet,” a breathtaking testament to the work of Impressionist artist Claude Monet. The exhibit is an enchanting and deeply moving place to find peace from everyday life. Complete with 400 of Monet’s works and accompanied by an original score, “Beyond Monet” is a tribute to the struggles, depths, life and work of an artist who deeply believed in the message of his art.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book drive-thru today in Somers
We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book is available, starting today. Cookie Books will be distributed for free during a drive-thru from 9am to 1pm in Somers, on Highway KR just west of Sheridan Road.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Business Spotlight: Black Wick | Racine County Eye
A new business in the heart of Downtown Racine offers an in-store experience unlike any other store in the area. Black Wick is the newest candle and soap creation company in Southeastern Wisconsin. The storefront where Black Wick currently resides. – Credit: Black Wick. Sweet aromas fill the air...
kenosha.com
7 new additions you’re going to love about Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Coopers Uptown General Manager Vicki Seebeck was determined to combine the best of old with exciting new additions as...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society Fall Fundraiser is Nov. 5 – West of the I
Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society is hosting a Fall Fundraiser on Nov. 3 from 4 to 8 pm at the Conservation Club of Kenosha County Club House, 21001 85th St. (Highway AH) Bristol. The event will feature pulled pork dinner with sides, dessert and non alcoholic drinks, included; door prizes; silent...
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside Southeastern Wisconsin’s Unpredictable Real Estate Market
Three local real estate experts share tips on finding the best deals in metro Milwaukee. (Hint: It’s still a seller’s market.) VP and Senior Loan Officer, Johnson Financial Group. Milwaukee Magazine: First off, what is the metro Milwaukee real estate market looking like right now?. Jaworski: The interest...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Report shows increased state support for proposed Kenosha casino project
A new report found that the state’s liability to the proposed Kenosha casino project was reduced compared to previous discussions in 2015, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The reduced liability was a result of the 2018 gaming compact amendment. The amendment reduces the state’s liability...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
UW-Parkside Center for Adult and Returning Students to host Nontraditional Student Week
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, led by the Center for Adult and Returning Students (CARS), will hold events for Nontraditional Student Week from Nov. 7-11 in recognition and appreciation of the university’s diverse student population. CARS serves adult students and prospective students 25 and over — a...
kenosha.com
100+ Women Who Care Kenosha to meet Tuesday
100+ women contributing $100 four times a year to local charities, allowing us to give $40,000 annually, impacting Kenosha communities directly. The next gathering of 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, a local volunteer organization focused on collective impact through philanthropy, will be Tuesday (Nov. 1) at The Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th St.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield church's 'trunk-or-treat' a Halloween success
A Brookfield church gives its families a Halloween option that brought lots of smiles. Instead of trick-or-treat, they did trunk-or-treat.
daystech.org
New Kenosha charter high school has focus on industry
KENOSHA — Area enterprise leaders, politicians and educators got here collectively at KTEC High School, 7400 thirty ninth Ave., Thursday night to rejoice a ribbon reducing for the varsity, which opened Sept. 6. After opening remarks and thanks have been made, enterprise leaders, faculty leaders and others in attendance...
Comments / 0