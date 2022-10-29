Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
Fenwick falls to Morgan Park in defensive battle
The Fenwick High School football team entered its IHSA Class 5A first-round playoff game knowing it would be a challenge to slow down Morgan Park’s high-powered offense. But while the defense held up rather well, it was the offense that ultimately doomed the Friars in a 14-6 loss to the Mustangs on Oct. 29 at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
gopios.com
Jensen Named All-Conference
NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Katie Jensen of Carroll University volleyball has been named to the 2022 CCIW Volleyball All-Conference List. Jensen was added to the second team, and it is her first-ever selection. She is the first Pioneer to be named all-conference since 2019. Jensen, an opposite side hitter from...
gopios.com
Raby, Reddeman Named Athletes of the Week
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Josh Raby of football and Elizabeth Reddeman of women's cross country have been named this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances over the weekend. Raby, a junior quarterback from Algonquin, Illinois, had a record-breaking game against the Firebirds in the Old Musket Game last...
gopios.com
Carroll women showcase talent, depth and balance in memorable home opener
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Carroll University women's swimming and diving team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 107-82 in a nonconference dual meet at Van Male Natatorium on Saturday. It was the home opener and first official competition in the newly renovated, refurbished pool facility for Carroll, which improved to 1-1...
gopios.com
Carroll men fall in home opener
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Carroll University men's swimming and diving team lost to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 128-56 in a nonconference dual meet at Van Male Natatorium on Saturday. It was the home opener and first official competition in the newly renovated pool for Carroll, which dropped to 0-2 overall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Up to 80% off merch, game-used memorabilia
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is back just in time for the holidays!. The team announced the sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.
Loyola Phoenix
‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola
Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
thecutoffnews.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Even in its short history, Chicago's myriad historic venues have played host to some of the greatest nights out. From swanky supper clubs to wine-drenched soirées, Giggster takes a look back on the city's 185 years of refined hedonism. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Golf Channel
Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup
After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
Iconic Chicago tavern, Twin Anchors, celebrates 90 years: A story of 'perseverance'
At the corner of Eugenie and Sedgwick Streets, a red, brick three-flat with a green striped awning, an old Budweiser sign, and a name synonymous with Chicago history: It’s Twin Anchors, and it’s Made In Chicago.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity
Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations
The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit. Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
