Florida State

CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
SFGate

Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching

Inside the command center for the U.S. Capitol Police, a handful of officers were going through their routines early Friday morning, cycling through live feeds from the department's 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond, when an officer stopped. On a screen showing a darkened street nearly 3,000 miles away, police lights were flashing outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), officials say.
SFGate

Trump pitches a Pelosi conspiracy theory, which quickly goes up in flames

Rarely has the Reddit-ification of today's conservative movement been in such stark relief as after the attack on Paul Pelosi. Various conspiracy theories have been lodged by prominent conservatives based on, at best, sheer innuendo and, at worst, falsehoods - and then (mostly) discarded when they proved just as baseless as they initially seemed.
SFGate

Fierce warfare erupts in deep-blue Calif. over 'QAnon Democrat'

LOS ANGELES — The mailers and online ads vividly paint David Kim as a right-wing extremist, accusing him of running for a House seat in California “with QAnon-MAGA support” from “QAnon Republicans.”. But Kim is not a Republican. He’s a progressive Democrat who supports “Medicare for...
SFGate

At local fairs around the U.S., voters tell us what they really think

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ah, the state fair. It's as American as the deep-fried Oreo, as beloved as the butter sculpture. For nearly two centuries, we've been flocking to fairs to show off livestock, compete in recipe contests and savor edible delicacies. Since the 1840s, the fair has served as a gathering place and public square, a place for people to come together and celebrate.
