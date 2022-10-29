Read full article on original website
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
SFGate
Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching
Inside the command center for the U.S. Capitol Police, a handful of officers were going through their routines early Friday morning, cycling through live feeds from the department's 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond, when an officer stopped. On a screen showing a darkened street nearly 3,000 miles away, police lights were flashing outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), officials say.
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
SFGate
Trump pitches a Pelosi conspiracy theory, which quickly goes up in flames
Rarely has the Reddit-ification of today's conservative movement been in such stark relief as after the attack on Paul Pelosi. Various conspiracy theories have been lodged by prominent conservatives based on, at best, sheer innuendo and, at worst, falsehoods - and then (mostly) discarded when they proved just as baseless as they initially seemed.
White House: Biden democracy speech is a reaction to GOP election deniers
The White House on Wednesday said that President Biden is giving remarks on democracy because of the “alarming number” of Republicans officials who have said they won’t accept the results of the midterm elections. “The president…is making this speech because we’re seeing an alarming number of Republican...
Pastor Goes Viral With Fiery Sermon About Herschel Walker
The Rev. Jamal Bryant's flaming critique of the Donald Trump-backed GOP Senate nominee has now been seen millions of times online.
SFGate
Fierce warfare erupts in deep-blue Calif. over 'QAnon Democrat'
LOS ANGELES — The mailers and online ads vividly paint David Kim as a right-wing extremist, accusing him of running for a House seat in California “with QAnon-MAGA support” from “QAnon Republicans.”. But Kim is not a Republican. He’s a progressive Democrat who supports “Medicare for...
SFGate
Paul Pelosi faces ‘long recovery process’ after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said. In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress”...
David DePape appears to have gone from far left to far right. It's more common than you think.
"Conspiracy theories are a ladder. You climb one rung and then another."
SFGate
At local fairs around the U.S., voters tell us what they really think
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ah, the state fair. It's as American as the deep-fried Oreo, as beloved as the butter sculpture. For nearly two centuries, we've been flocking to fairs to show off livestock, compete in recipe contests and savor edible delicacies. Since the 1840s, the fair has served as a gathering place and public square, a place for people to come together and celebrate.
