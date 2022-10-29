Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity
Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
Houston, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Houston. The Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Northland Christian School basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
Houston Chronicle
University of Houston freshmen ready to make impact for nation's No. 3 team
A handful of familiar faces will be back as the University of Houston attempts to build off a program-best five straight top-25 finishes, whether it's AAC preseason player of the year Marcus Sasser, NCAA Tournament All-Regional Team honoree Jamal Shead or veteran starters J'Wan Roberts and Tramon Mark. But some...
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: Cuero, Refugio & Ganado football games rescheduled
Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.
Deion Sanders forbids Jackson St from leaving Houston hotel
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of...
XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington.
WAPT
Coach Prime orders JSU players to stay in hotel while in Houston following rapper's slaying
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State University football team is traveling to Houston this weekend to take on Texas Southern, but when the players aren't on the field, they'll be required to stay at the hotel. "The people who are influential to you are leaving us consistently," JSU head...
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold outside of Houston
Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone's eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans take on the iconic ‘Rocky Steps’ in Philadelphia
HOUSTON - Philadelphia is the birthplace of the United States, but one of its most popular tourist stops is the Rocky Statue at the end of the mile long Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The movie first came out in 1976 starring Sylvester Stallone as the eponymous character, Rocky Balboa. Actor, director...
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward
In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
iheart.com
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
respect-mag.com
BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.
RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
cw39.com
Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Comments / 0