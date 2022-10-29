ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity

Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

University of Houston freshmen ready to make impact for nation's No. 3 team

A handful of familiar faces will be back as the University of Houston attempts to build off a program-best five straight top-25 finishes, whether it's AAC preseason player of the year Marcus Sasser, NCAA Tournament All-Regional Team honoree Jamal Shead or veteran starters J'Wan Roberts and Tramon Mark. But some...
HOUSTON, TX
crossroadstoday.com

UPDATE: Cuero, Refugio & Ganado football games rescheduled

Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.
GANADO, TX
CBS DFW

XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying

HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward

In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy