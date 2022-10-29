Read full article on original website
Four injured in Route 299 rollover
Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
Man charged with trying to stab employee at wine store
A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
Maryland man arrested following Delmar domestic standoff
Delaware State Police are releasing more information about a standoff Monday morning, October 31, 2022, in Delmar. Delmar police were called to a domestic incident on East Grove Street around 9:15 a.m. Police found a woman outside the home being cared for by a neighbor while a male suspect went...
VIDEO | Delaware pastor takes stage for Amateur Night at The Apollo
A video tribute to Al Green he nearly forgot about has helped a Delaware education professional and church pastor fulfill a quest to appear on the stage of the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City. Darryle Bass said he submitted the recording about two years ago, but it was...
Delaware Healthcare Insurance Open Enrollment: threat of scams, but there's resources to avoid them
Delawareans now can now explore healthcare insurance options during the open enrollment period, but Department of Insurance Officials warn about possible scams that are targeting Delaware consumers. Commissioner for the Department of Insurance, Trinidad Navarro says to pay attention to what website you give information to. "Places like Westside [Family...
Propane truck crash closed Route 13
A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
