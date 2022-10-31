Cloudy, mild Halloween in New York City; some showers in the evening

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it will feel more like the September this week – not the start of November.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as chilly. Lows around 52.

HALLOWEEN: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers after 6 p.m. Best chance for showers after 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Highs near 65. Lows down to 60.

TUESDAY: A lingering shower early, clouds clear after noon then turning sharply milder. Highs near 69 by 5PM. Lows down to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70. Lows down to 52.

THURSDAY: A brief temp drop. Still sunny but cooler. Highs near 64. Lows near 53.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs into the low 70s. Lows in the mid-50s.