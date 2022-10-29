Spurs released former 1st-rounder Josh Primo over allegations he exposed himself to women multiple times, per report

Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death
The Tigers coach is being cautious with his players after the rapper’s death in Houston.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Brooklyn Nets' Yuta Watanabe accidentally dunks on his own net, scoring for Pacers
Nets forward Yuta Watanabe went skying for a rebound in Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He instead accidentally dunked on his own hoop.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets
Nash gave a heartfelt and classy response to getting fired by the organization.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Not his proudest moment on the hardwood.
VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume
Before the Boston Celtics played the Washington Wizards, Grant Williams walked into the arena with a batman costume.
NBC Sports
Barkley, who loves Klay, doubles down on critical comments
Believe it or not, Charles Barkley isn't backing down. The Hall of Fame player and current TNT analyst doubled down Tuesday on his critical comments about Warriors star Klay Thompson. "I was disappointed that he took it personally," Barkley said on "Inside the NBA" after the conclusion of the nationally...
hypebeast.com
Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash Part Ways
Between Kevin Durant requesting a trade and endless drama surrounding both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving separately, the Brooklyn Nets were anything but stable heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. As a result, head coach Steve Nash had his hands full when developing a game plan for the team. Unfortunately for the Nets, the result is a 2-5 start to the season that has prompted Nash to part ways with the team.
Zion Williamson Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at UCLA Game
NBA All-Star Zion Williamson wore Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo' sneakers at the UCLA football game on Saturday night.
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances
The Nashville native has been a healthy scratch for the last three contests. Veteran tight end Antony Auclair is added to the active roster.
Steve Nash Out as Nets’ Coach
Plus, fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 9, HOU-PHI World Series Game 3 bets and more.
SB Nation
Best NBA player Halloween costumes, ranked
Happy Halloween! The NBA doesn’t get a break for the holiday, but that doesn’t mean the players can’t enjoy the festivities. There were a ton of different costumes on display over the past few days, so let’s take a look at the top 10. Honorable mention:...
Ja Morant's Current Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant remains questionable for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
