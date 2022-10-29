ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
BBC

'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert

An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.

Comments / 0

Community Policy