Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
DANVILLE, VA
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen. A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The Amer Center manager […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wdrb.com

21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY

