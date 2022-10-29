Read full article on original website
Two McMichael High School football players involved in car crash in Stokes County
MAYODAN, N.C. — Two McMichael football players are out for the rest of the season. They won't be at the playoffs after getting involved in a car crash on Highway 311 Saturday night. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with McMichael's head football coach as they prepare for their...
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
abc45.com
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
North Carolina police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen. A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The Amer Center manager […]
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
wfmynews2.com
'It's one of the biggest projects in my career' | Meet the woman behind HPU's $80M Panther Commons
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Women make up 9 percent of the construction worker work force in the nation. That number grows smaller when you talk about who's on the frontline of a job site. However, one Rockingham County woman is leading the charge and a part of that small number.
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
3 injured after shooting on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday, just after 1:30 in the morning, Winston-Salem Police got a call about a shooting on North Patterson Avenue. Investigators said Jorden Jimenez was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown suspect vehicles began shooting at a business on Patterson Avenue. Police said Jimenez was shot...
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
