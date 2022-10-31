ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy and mild Halloween in the Hudson Valley; light rain possible

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there will be some sun but mostly cloudy skies on Halloween.

OVERNIGHT: Fog will develop overnight. Lows in the 40s, some upper-30s in the coolest spots.

HALLOWEEN: Areas of fog to start, then mainly cloudy. Light rain is possible later in the day, but many neighborhoods stay dry. Highs in the low- to mid-60s. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Showers are expected in the morning. A stray thunderstorm could briefly bring a downpour. Then some clearing by mid-afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper-60s. Lows in the 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry weather persists with a few clouds toward the end of the week. Temperatures will be milder than average, in the mid- to upper-60s in the afternoon. The 70s are back as we head into the first weekend of November.

