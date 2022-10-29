Read full article on original website
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon. Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was...
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
A wrong-way driver on I-94 was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, resulting in the death of one man. The initial investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Toyota Rav4 blocking all lanes near Hudson. Upon arrival, troopers...
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun. Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Sunday after finding a man in his 20s dead on a roadway near a parking ramp.Officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the road on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North shortly after 3 a.m.Police say preliminary information indicates the man may have accidentally fallen from the parking ramp onto the roadway.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
A fire destroyed the pack shed at Dean & Jean Braatz's farm My MN Farmer on Oct 19. Jean Braatz was on her way home to her Montgomery farm earlier this month when she saw thick, black smoke. When she arrived, her husband Dean had already dialed 911 for a...
