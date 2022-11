Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be “frightfully” mild this week.



Halloween: Mostly cloudy, rain arrives around 10 p.m. Mild highs around 65.

Tuesday: Early rain gives way to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, very mild! Highs 65-70.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs closer to 70.