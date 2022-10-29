Read full article on original website
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
NC A&T and Norfolk State: The numbers don’t lie
NC A&T is rolling and Norfolk State has been rolled over as the two former MEAC and CIAA rivals meet in Greensboro. The post NC A&T and Norfolk State: The numbers don’t lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 Delco Hoops Showcase Standouts (Oct. 30)
MEDIA, Pa. — The 2022 Delco Hoops Showcase concluded on Sunday at Penncrest High School. With some schools soon concluding their fall schedules prior to the start of the high school season it was one of the final chances to see quite a few area teams before the real games begins.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
Panelists excited for three-day Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum kicks off Tuesday morning. The three-day event is hosted by the Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native. He says the goal is for people to network, share ideas, and have a direct dialogue about positive economic outcomes for everyone.
WHSV
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Virginia Business
Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development
'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
Here's who is running for Portsmouth School Board in 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are five options are on the ballot in the race for the Portsmouth School Board, but only four seats are up for grabs. Two candidates are political newcomers facing off against three incumbents. School board chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo and board members Tamara Shewmake and...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Welcome to Missy Elliott Boulevard
“Misdemeanor’s in da house,” and now she’s got her very own street. Portsmouth’s own Melissa Arnette Elliot, aka hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, was recently honored by Portsmouth City Council, which voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The street accesses Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
Color Fun Run honoring Virginia Beach teen raises more than $8,000 in first year
Abby Furco passed away just over a year ago after a long battle with cancer, but her friends and family are making sure her memory lives on.
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Charges Withdrawn in Norfolk Shooting That Killed Reporter
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
WAVY News 10
Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
