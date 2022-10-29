Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ players expect Liberty’s best shot
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally getting back to Razorback Stadium to play a game with No. 23 Liberty coming to Fayetteville. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and have played three quarterbacks. Former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter was injured earlier in the season, but the Flames still have Johnathan Bennett and Charlie Brewer. Bennett was 24 of 29 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-14 victory over BYU. He also added 46 yards on the ground on eight carries. That performance caught the eye of Arkansas safety Hudson Clark.
Sam Pittman feels recruiting helped by 3 p.m. kickoff
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally back in Fayetteville for football after being on the road for over a month. The kickoff time for Ole Miss on Nov. 19 won’t be known until Monday. The Liberty game is set for 3 p.m., but LSU was announced as an 11 a.m. kickoff. Pittman was asked if he was disappointed from a recruiting standpoint about the 11 a.m. start on Nov. 12?
Arkansas, LSU learn kickoff time, network possibilities
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and No. 15 LSU will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and televised on either ESPN or CBS. LSU (6-2, 4-1) sits atop the SEC West with Alabama and Ole Miss right now, but has a tough test on Saturday when they host the No. 6 Tide.
Hogs release depth chart for Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Liberty in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first home game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) is an early 14-point favorite over Liberty (7-1). Here’s this week’s depth...
Sanders, Bauer honored by SEC following Auburn win
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders and punter Reid Bauer have been honored by the SEC. Sanders was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Sanders finished with 16 carries for 171 yards in a 41-27 victory over Auburn Saturday. Sanders leads the SEC in rushing. He has 156 carries for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He also has 16 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown.
Drew Sanders named semifinalist for two awards
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Drew Sanders is now a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Chuck Bednarik Awards. Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason, has had an outstanding junior season with the Hogs. Sanders is second on the team with 65 tackles, including 28 solo. Sanders also has 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and a trio of forced fumbles.
