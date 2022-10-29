ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gojohnnies.com

SJU Soccer Advances to MIAC Semis With 1-0 Win

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sixth-seeded Saint John's soccer advanced to the MIAC semifinals with a 1-0 win at third-seeded Macalester on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Johnnies (8-6-3, 4-5-1 MIAC) face the top seed and MIAC regular-season champions, fifth-ranked Gustavus Adolphus (13-0-4, 9-0-1 MIAC), for a 2 p.m. semifinal match on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in St. Peter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
gojohnnies.com

Johnnies Visit Macalester Tuesday in MIAC Quarterfinals

Saint John's soccer visits Macalester for a 2 p.m. MIAC quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in St. Paul. – Live Stats | Live Video | Online Tickets. TICKET INFORMATION: Admission is $10 for adults and $2 for any student (5 years old and younger are free), but online tickets only. – Purchase Tickets.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 1, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and duck hunters on Lake of the Woods. Preparations are underway for the deer season. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line, leaving a blind in a wildlife management area overnight, shooting an overlimit of hen mallards, and trespass. CO Corey...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz

At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak. The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:. Cub Foods,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Halloween is over and across the state local businesses are already getting prepared for the holidays. From holiday markets to celebrations of local art, there are plenty of activities in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Art...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Firearms Deer Opener Saturday in Minnesota

Minnesota hunters are gearing up for the firearms deer season opener this coming Saturday. Minnesota Deer Hunters Association President Denis Quarberg of Windom says it’s tough to gauge just how many hunters will take to the woods, but DNR officials say the number will be in the hundreds of thousands. Quarberg says deer hunting has an estimated two-billion-dollar impact on the state economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE

