Smyrna, DE

Hilltop

Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
WASHINGTON, DC
High School Football PRO

Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Archmere Academy football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.
WILMINGTON, DE
High School Football PRO

Seaford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Laurel High School football team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night

Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success

SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
travelnoire.com

Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware

Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE

