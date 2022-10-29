Read full article on original website
Hilltop
Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State
The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Archmere Academy football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.
Seaford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Laurel High School football team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
Cape Gazette
Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night
Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Four injured in Route 299 rollover
Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
travelnoire.com
Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware
Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
$100K Lottery Winner Bought 3 More Tickets To Celebrate & Won Another $300k
A $100K Lottery Winner Bought Three More Tickets To Celebrate And Won Another $300k
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
