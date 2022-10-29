Read full article on original website
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
FAU Prepped for Last C-USA Tourney
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It's that time of the year again, as it is now conference tournament season. The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team will compete in the Conference USA Championship Tournament this week. The single-elimination tourney will begin when the fourth-seeded Owls face the fifth-seeded Lady Techsters of...
FAU drops five-set thriller at Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Florida Atlantic Volleyball (13-10, 3-8 C-USA) continued to battle every set, but ultimately fell in a five-set thriller against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 4-6 C-USA) on Sunday afternoon at Alumni Memorial Gym. FAU and Middle Tennessee battled early with FAU holding a one-point advantage...
Owls Finish Off Fall Campaign in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Florida Atlantic University women's golf (312-299-302—913) finished ninth (+49) at the Judson hosted by Southern Miss. on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Louisiana-Monroe (+6) won the team title. South Alabama's Catharina Lohoff earned individual medalist honors at -1. Quick Hits. Clemence Cadeac and Olivia Bergner matched...
Women’s Golf Prepares for Final Fall Event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Florida Atlantic University women's golf will close the fall campaign this week in Mississippi at "The Judson" hosted by Southern Miss. The two-day event will begin Monday with 36 holes and conclude with a final 18 on Tuesday. The Course. Hattiesburg Country Club will play as...
Missing Boca Raton man found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 77-year-old Boca Raton resident Moises Dorta has been found safe. He was found in Deerfield Beach and is being reunited with his family. There is no further information at this time.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs With Some Fall Fun on Friday
Bites-N-Sips returns to Coral Springs with a great way to celebrate the fall season. Held on Friday, Nov. 4, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event features music by the Tim Charron Band and includes a little critters petting zoo, an inflatable corn maze, local vendors, and arts & crafts.
Free Gold Access Pass Available During Limited South Florida Fair Promotion
West Palm Beach, FL – For three days only — November 4, 5 and 6 — fairgoers can take advantage of getting a free Gold Access Pass to use at the South Florida Fair, January 13-29. Gold Access allows pass holders to move to the front of the ride lines on any one day of the fair.
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Third time not the charm for Ultimate Sports Park renovations
Pompano Beach – What was once envisioned as a $4 million project in pre-COVID 2019; a $9 million project in late 2021/2022 that was flat-out rejected; and now a $6 million project, was turned down by all but one city commissioner last week. Commissioner Rhonda Eaton was the sole...
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida
A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
Coral Springs Woman Saved From Fiery Tanker Explosion By Firefighter Boyfriend
Bryan Aparicio and Su Hninyi were on the way to a cruise when the tragedy struck. The couple’s Uber was caught in a horrible accident after another vehicle veered in front of a fuel tanker, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Bryan and Su had seconds to...
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
Halloween hazards can be frightening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
Truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach Co.
There were heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
Evacuations Ordered From Miami Beach Condo on Same Avenue Where Tragic Collapse Happened Last Year
Is the climate crisis catching up to the Miami Beach waterfront?. On Thursday, October 27, an unsafe structure notice was posted on a 14-story oceanfront Miami Beach condominium, forcing its residents to evacuate in only two hours. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on inside there but we can’t stay....
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
