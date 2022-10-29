ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

fausports.com

FAU Prepped for Last C-USA Tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It's that time of the year again, as it is now conference tournament season. The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team will compete in the Conference USA Championship Tournament this week. The single-elimination tourney will begin when the fourth-seeded Owls face the fifth-seeded Lady Techsters of...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

FAU drops five-set thriller at Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Florida Atlantic Volleyball (13-10, 3-8 C-USA) continued to battle every set, but ultimately fell in a five-set thriller against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 4-6 C-USA) on Sunday afternoon at Alumni Memorial Gym. FAU and Middle Tennessee battled early with FAU holding a one-point advantage...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fausports.com

Owls Finish Off Fall Campaign in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Florida Atlantic University women's golf (312-299-302—913) finished ninth (+49) at the Judson hosted by Southern Miss. on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Louisiana-Monroe (+6) won the team title. South Alabama's Catharina Lohoff earned individual medalist honors at -1. Quick Hits. Clemence Cadeac and Olivia Bergner matched...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Women’s Golf Prepares for Final Fall Event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Florida Atlantic University women's golf will close the fall campaign this week in Mississippi at "The Judson" hosted by Southern Miss. The two-day event will begin Monday with 36 holes and conclude with a final 18 on Tuesday. The Course. Hattiesburg Country Club will play as...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Missing Boca Raton man found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 77-year-old Boca Raton resident Moises Dorta has been found safe. He was found in Deerfield Beach and is being reunited with his family. There is no further information at this time.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida

A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Halloween hazards can be frightening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WESTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

