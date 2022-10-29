Read full article on original website
gozips.com
No. 12 Akron Entertains Chicago State
No. 12 Akron (10-2-4, 4-0-2 MAC) vs. Chicago State (1-12-3, 0-7-0 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety...
gozips.com
Akron’s Jacques-Louis Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – University of Akron senior WR Shocky Jacques-Louis (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named by The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday, Nov. 2. A dynamic playmaker for the...
gozips.com
Shokalook Named MAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week
AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron men's soccer sophomore Jason Shokalook (Erie, Pa.) was honored by the Mid-American Conference as its Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Shokalook turned in a strong week for the Zips registering team-high marks in goals (2), points (5),...
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
gozips.com
Akron Duo Earns All-MAC Women’s Soccer Accolades
CLEVELAND, Ohio – University of Akron sophomore Ella Hadley (Concord, Ohio) and freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) were tabbed as All-Mid-American Conference women's soccer selections the league on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hadley was tabbed a Second-Team All-MAC honoree, while King earned All-Freshman team honors. Hauling in All-MAC honors for...
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Akron proposes ordinances requiring CO detectors after woman killed in leak
One week after a carbon monoxide leak killed a woman at an apartment complex, city leaders met and began discussions to require carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing homes and apartments.
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
whbc.com
Indian River Juveniles Involved in Similar incident in Circleville over the Weekend
Columbus TV Station WBNS is reporting that three juveniles who were involved in the riot at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Massillon were also involved in an incident at the state’s Circleville facility this past weekend. Apparently the youth were moved from Massillon to Circleville. The TV station’s...
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
clevelandfilm.com
Michael Myers Actor From ‘Halloween Ends’ Reflects On Time Growing Up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
whbc.com
Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
Man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994
With it being Halloween, we’re looking at the five scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994. The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of great players in their nearly 100+ years of operation. While not every great player has had the scariest of demeanor or made opposing players sweat due to how impactful they were, there were a few who fit that bill.
WFMJ.com
McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation
McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
whbc.com
Mayor Names Interim Law Director
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a new law director as of Tuesday morning. City prosecutor Jason Reese is taking over the top spot in the department on an interim basis with the retirement of Krysten Bates Aylward as of Monday. Later, the...
Student-athletes charged in connection with riot at high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Six students, including three student-athletes, are now facing criminal charges in connection with a riot that broke out after a high school football game earlier this month that resulted in police using pepper spray to stop the fighting. Three of the students are from Ellet High...
whbc.com
77/Arlington Widening Project Set to Impact Northbound Lanes Soon
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An ODOT road contractor has been working mainly on Southbound I-77 between Route 224/I-277 and Arlington Road all Summer, adding another driving lane. The work there and in the median will be wrapping up soon, and that’s when crews will head to...
