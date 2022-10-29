ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

gozips.com

No. 12 Akron Entertains Chicago State

No. 12 Akron (10-2-4, 4-0-2 MAC) vs. Chicago State (1-12-3, 0-7-0 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron’s Jacques-Louis Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – University of Akron senior WR Shocky Jacques-Louis (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named by The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday, Nov. 2. A dynamic playmaker for the...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Shokalook Named MAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week

AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron men's soccer sophomore Jason Shokalook (Erie, Pa.) was honored by the Mid-American Conference as its Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Shokalook turned in a strong week for the Zips registering team-high marks in goals (2), points (5),...
AKRON, OH
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
gozips.com

Akron Duo Earns All-MAC Women’s Soccer Accolades

CLEVELAND, Ohio – University of Akron sophomore Ella Hadley (Concord, Ohio) and freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) were tabbed as All-Mid-American Conference women's soccer selections the league on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hadley was tabbed a Second-Team All-MAC honoree, while King earned All-Freshman team honors. Hauling in All-MAC honors for...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
CANTON, OH
FanSided

Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994

With it being Halloween, we’re looking at the five scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994. The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of great players in their nearly 100+ years of operation. While not every great player has had the scariest of demeanor or made opposing players sweat due to how impactful they were, there were a few who fit that bill.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation

McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Mayor Names Interim Law Director

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a new law director as of Tuesday morning. City prosecutor Jason Reese is taking over the top spot in the department on an interim basis with the retirement of Krysten Bates Aylward as of Monday. Later, the...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

77/Arlington Widening Project Set to Impact Northbound Lanes Soon

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An ODOT road contractor has been working mainly on Southbound I-77 between Route 224/I-277 and Arlington Road all Summer, adding another driving lane. The work there and in the median will be wrapping up soon, and that’s when crews will head to...
AKRON, OH

