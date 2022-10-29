ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hardingsports.com

Volleyball Defeats Arkansas-Monticello on Senior Night

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team defeated Arkansas-Monticello 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18) Tuesday in Great American Conference action in its final home match of the season. After the match, Harding recognized seniors Ally Stoner and Kinley Schnell for their contributions to the Harding volleyball program. Harding has already sealed...
cenlanow.com

Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
KTBS

Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
Kait 8

Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
