hardingsports.com
Volleyball Defeats Arkansas-Monticello on Senior Night
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team defeated Arkansas-Monticello 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18) Tuesday in Great American Conference action in its final home match of the season. After the match, Harding recognized seniors Ally Stoner and Kinley Schnell for their contributions to the Harding volleyball program. Harding has already sealed...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
KTBS
Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
First time voters in Arkansas speak on making their voices heard during elections
The general election is one week from today and many young voters across the state are casting their ballot for the first time, hoping to make their voice heard.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
Arkansas Man Stopped Driving A Stolen Vehicle Flees From Officers
A 25-year-old Arkansas man stopped while driving a stolen vehicle ran from officers into a brushy area along Interstate 30 Thursday, but was located about an hour later and jailed, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio, Josh Davis, Justin Wilkerson and Kevin Lester received information...
Crews clear multi-vehicle crash involving semis on I-40 near Maumelle
Road crews have cleared a crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers and another vehicle that slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 40 for drivers in Pulaski County Tuesday morning.
Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
Family remembers daughter seven years after deadly White Co. car crash
For several families, Halloween night is not all fun and games. In fact, it brings back incredibly hard memories.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
KATV
Pulaski Co. prosecutor fed up with 'nonsense' at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Prosecutor, Larry Jegley, has written a letter to the Little Rock city attorney stating he has "had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act." Over the last month, the city has been faced with...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Little Rock seeing one of its deadliest years in nearly 3 decades
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock is facing one of the city's deadliest years in nearly 30 years. Sunday's homicide tied the record for the number of homicides in a single year. David Royal was shot and killed and police have arrested a man for that crime. The Little...
