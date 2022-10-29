Read full article on original website
Chayse Gomez Leads Beavers On Day Two In Hawai’i
KAILUA-KONA, Hawai'i – Chayse Gomez carded a 1-under 72 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Tuesday. The great round jumped Gomez 21 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 15th place with a 1-over 75-72--147. She has scores of 72 or better in four of her last five rounds after finishing in a tie for seventh place at the Beavers' last event, the Stanford Intercollegiate, with a 4-under 68-72-69--209.
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is that Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith. Nolan has not played since suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol.
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of No. 24 Oregon State at Washington
With perhaps the most compelling game of Oregon State’s 2022 football season to date looming at the end of the week, head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to preview the contest at Washington and recap the Beavers’ bye week, which wrapped up with the team’s return to the practice field on Sunday.
Oregon State At 23 In First CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday live on ESPN. The Beavers are 6-2 this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference play as OSU prepares to square off with Washington Friday night in Seattle. OSU's two losses both came to ranked teams – against then-Associated Press No. 7 USC and AP No. 12 Utah. USC is ranked ninth in the initial CFP rankings while Utah is 14th.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
Colorado left tackle: Oregon Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense
Friday's forecast calls for rain and more rain as Huskies host Oregon State.
UCLA and Portland Trail Blazers icon Bill Walton breaks silence, roasts Bruins over Big Ten move that’s ‘about money’
In his first public comments about UCLA’s planned entry into the Big Ten, Bruins basketball legend Bill Walton blasted the decision and said he hopes the move is rescinded. Walton, silent on the matter for four months, issued a statement Tuesday that was obtained by the Hotline.
Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team
Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
