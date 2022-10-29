ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
osubeavers.com

Chayse Gomez Leads Beavers On Day Two In Hawai’i

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai'i – Chayse Gomez carded a 1-under 72 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Tuesday. The great round jumped Gomez 21 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 15th place with a 1-over 75-72--147. She has scores of 72 or better in four of her last five rounds after finishing in a tie for seventh place at the Beavers' last event, the Stanford Intercollegiate, with a 4-under 68-72-69--209.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is that Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith. Nolan has not played since suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State At 23 In First CFP Rankings

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday live on ESPN. The Beavers are 6-2 this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference play as OSU prepares to square off with Washington Friday night in Seattle. OSU's two losses both came to ranked teams – against then-Associated Press No. 7 USC and AP No. 12 Utah. USC is ranked ninth in the initial CFP rankings while Utah is 14th.
CORVALLIS, OR
Athlon Sports

Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team

Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy