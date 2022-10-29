Read full article on original website
lionathletics.com
Lions finish sixth at The Bear Brawl to close out fall season
WACO – It was a tale of two rounds for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men's golf team on Monday at the Ridgewood Country Club, finishing sixth at the Bear Brawl to close out the fall season, the Lions' first in Division I season. After shooting a 304 as a...
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
easttexasradio.com
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
Jack Russell Terriers Headed to Civic Center
Once again the SWJRTN (Southwest Jack Russell Terrier Network) Club is glad to be back at the Hopkins County Civic Centre for the annual trial, November 12th & 13th. The trial is primarily for Jack Russell’s but other terriers and other breeds of dogs are welcomed and encouraged to come out and compete. In the morning there is straight track racing, both flats and hurdles. It’s a fast and exciting time for the dogs and the people watching. While Conformation is going on inside the arena there’s a number of other events the dogs can enter. Lure Course is a running event where a dog, running alone, chases a lure on a big, circular track. Trailing & Locating and Brush Hunt are two events where the dogs have to use their noses to find where the quarry is hidden. Go-To-Ground and Super Earth are events that simulate hunting. The dog goes into tunnels that have turns and obstacles in them to find a quarry that is at the finish line. We have a great set of tunnels that have a plexiglass front so people can see the dog running through it. It’s wildly popular with spectators. These events are all timed and it’s amazing how fast the dogs can get through to the end.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Faye McClendon Tuttle
Faye McClendon Tuttle passed away peacefully on at the age of 96. Born on January 8th, 1926 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to John and Thelma McClendon, she was preceded in death by her husband William E. Tuttle and son Brian W. Tuttle, her parents and her brother Hugh McClendon and sister-in-law Sybil McClendon.
Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested October 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested October 26, in Von Ormy, Texas. No Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid.
Meal-A-Day Menu Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
MONDAY, OCT. 31 — Poppy Seed Chicken, Mixed Vegetables and Sweet Potatoes. TUESDAY, NOV. 1 — Oven Baked Frito Chili Pie, Black Beans and Corn. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 — Chicken and Dumplings, Crackers and Salad. THURSDAY, NOV. 3 — Tater Tot Casserole, Baked Beans and a Roll....
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
5D Steakhouse opens new $2.8M Kerrville restaurant
The chain now has seven restaurants in the Texas Hill Country.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
ketr.org
Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn
Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
History of Who’d Thought It, Texas (ghost town)
Who’d Thought It was a farming community in northern Hopkins County east of Tira and just north of Sand Hill off Farm Road 1536. It was probably established sometime after 1900. Levi Kearny operated the first store. How the town acquired its unusual name is not known. At its...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
KSAT 12
Get ready to fall back for the end of daylight saving time
SAN ANTONIO – Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend. Clocks will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Smartphones should adjust to the time automatically but you’ll need to set a reminder to manually change clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Wills Point ISD calling for $40 million bond
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD will hold an election in November for a $40,000,000 bond. If approved, the bond will fund: Transition of Woods Intermediate to Wills Point Junior High School Transition of the current Wills Point Middle School into a 5th Grade Center Transition of the current Wills Junior High […]
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
Three Traffic Stops In Three Days Resulted In Warrant, Controlled Substance Arrests
Three traffic stops in three days by officers in Hopkins County resulted in warrant and controlled substance arrests, according to deputies and troopers’ reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Justin Wilkerson reported finding 28-year-old Dallas woman and a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, on the south boat ramp on FM 2285.
Arkansas Man Stopped Driving A Stolen Vehicle Flees From Officers
A 25-year-old Arkansas man stopped while driving a stolen vehicle ran from officers into a brushy area along Interstate 30 Thursday, but was located about an hour later and jailed, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio, Josh Davis, Justin Wilkerson and Kevin Lester received information...
