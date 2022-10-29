ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk

Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pumpkin party in Clayton

CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 30, 2022) — Clayton Compass Real Estate celebrated with friends and neighbors last Sunday at their Second Annual Pumpkin Party. The successful turnout drew in the young and old filling the office and outside deck in downtown Clayton. Festivities included pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, face painting and lots of goodies and sharing of laughs.
CLAYTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
marinmommies.com

Visit a Museum for Free in November

Did you know you can visit most of the Bay Area's major museums and cultural attractions for free day every month? Just about all museums have one day a month set aside as a free day. They all aren't on the same day, too, so if you plan it right you can take in several museum outings without having to pay a thing.
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
Eater

This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’

The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
Paradise Post

Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Be Eating Any Local Dungeness Crab for Thanksgiving

The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.
MONTEREY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy