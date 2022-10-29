Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk
Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
Bay Area beware: This haunted house is designed to make you scream and get a good scare
Welcome to the house of your screams. This haunted house called Blind Scream in the North Bay is designed to give you a scary good time. Learn more, if you dare.
sfstandard.com
Breed Does ‘Bridgerton’ and Wiener Channels Big Bird as SF Politicians Dress Up for Halloween
Who says that San Francisco public officials have no sense of humor?. Local leaders from Mayor London Breed to state Sen. Scott Wiener got into the Halloween spirit today, donning an array of costumes that ranged from elaborate period pieces to political statements—and sharing them on social media. Mayor...
SFist
24th Street Day of the Dead Decorations In Absolute Tatters, Will Not Be Replaced Before Wednesday’s Procession
The Dia de Los Muertos ‘papel picado’ that hang above 24th Street are in sad shape as their big day approaches, and SFist has learned they will not be replaced by Wednesday’s procession, though they may “eventually” be replaced with a more weather-proof, permanent version.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pumpkin party in Clayton
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 30, 2022) — Clayton Compass Real Estate celebrated with friends and neighbors last Sunday at their Second Annual Pumpkin Party. The successful turnout drew in the young and old filling the office and outside deck in downtown Clayton. Festivities included pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, face painting and lots of goodies and sharing of laughs.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
marinmommies.com
Visit a Museum for Free in November
Did you know you can visit most of the Bay Area's major museums and cultural attractions for free day every month? Just about all museums have one day a month set aside as a free day. They all aren't on the same day, too, so if you plan it right you can take in several museum outings without having to pay a thing.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Eater
This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’
The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
48hills.org
Opinion: Closing JFK Drive and the Great Highway was a big mistake
Editor’s note: This site doesn’t take positions on candidates and ballot measures, but we do welcome opinions. We are publishing two different perspectives on the future of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway, and this is one. You can see the dissenting view here.
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In California
Here's where you can find it.
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
Paradise Post
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Eater
Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Be Eating Any Local Dungeness Crab for Thanksgiving
The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.
Comments / 0