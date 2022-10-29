The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO