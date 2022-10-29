Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon fans want Henry Cavill to play most important Targaryen
House of the Dragon fans want to see Henry Cavill take on the role of the most important Targaryen in Game of Thrones history. House of the Dragon recently reached the end of Season 1, officially kicking off the Dance of the Dragons with an emotional, epic finale – we’re still recovering from that death.
dexerto.com
Daredevil Born Again: Release date window, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again, marking Charlie Cox’s full return to the MCU on Disney+, from its release date and whether there’s a trailer, to cast, plot, and other details. Disney+ has spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, though Netflix beat them...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
dexerto.com
Kim Kardashian faces TikTok backlash for letting daughter wear Michael Jackson’s real hat
Kim Kardashian is under fire on TikTok after letting her daughter North wear Michael Jackson’s real hat for a Halloween party. The reality star posted and deleted videos where her 9-year-old daughter, North, wore the original hat Michael Jackson donned in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video. Kim...
Here's Why Ashley Tisdale Says She Never Found Zac Efron "Hot"
Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron starred in all three High School Musical movies together.
Simone Biles Quickly Reminded A Person To Put Some Respect On Her Name After They Trolled Her Olympic Journey
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
dexerto.com
Avatar 2 trailer hints at major death in sequel
The new trailer for Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water – seems to tease a major death for one of the main characters in the sequel. It’s been a wait worthy of Gloria Stuart’s withered voice – 13 years ago, James Cameron broke new ground in blockbuster filmmaking with Avatar, the big-budget spectacle to beat them all.
dexerto.com
Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick says it’s “unfair” Tim Burton gets the credit
The Nightmare before Christmas director Henry Selick thinks it’s “a little unfair” that Tim Burton gets the credit for the beloved movie. When thinking of the classic holiday movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, who do you think of? It’s likely that you think of Tim Burton, his name is in the title after all.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 9: Vel and Mon Mothma’s relationship explained
Andor Episode 9 has an eye-opening development between Vel and Mon Mothma – let’s break down what we know about their relationship so far. While Andor chronicles the backstory of the titular hero first seen in Rogue One, it’s also brought back Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), one of the founding members of the Rebel Alliance, and introduced other never-before-seen rebels like Vel (Faye Marsay).
19 Celebs Who Are Part Of The Silent Generation (Yes, That's A Real Generation)
And why it's called the Silent Generation.
dexerto.com
New Avatar 2 trailer shows off underwater visuals & breathtaking action
A brand-new trailer for Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water – has dropped, showcasing the sequel’s breath-taking visuals like we’ve never seen before. Avatar, James Cameron’s 2009 mega-hit, took audiences to a whole new world on Pandora. It had one of the biggest budgets in movie history, but it’s still the box office king of the world, with the original movie now on the path to a $3 billion haul with re-releases.
dexerto.com
Alicia Keys stuns fans with amazing Dragon Ball Z Halloween cosplay
Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has taken Halloween to the next level with a Dragon Ball Z cosplay of Beerus that looks better fit for a competition than a night of trick-or-treating. Over the past several decades, being a fan of anime, video gaming, and tabletop has gone from a...
dexerto.com
Leaked Pokemon anime poster teases new adventures for Ash, Goh, and Chloe
A leaked poster could indicate Ash, Chloe, and Goh’s next adventure once the Championship finals are over. It could also set the Pokemon Anime up for new adventures in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region. Pokemon anime fans are currently watching the tense final match in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys,...
dexerto.com
Why Black Panther 2 only features one post-credit scene
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? Producer Nate Moore has shed light on what Marvel fans can expect at the end of Black Panther 2 and the future of the MCU. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU blockbuster, which will mark the end of Phase...
dexerto.com
Black Panther 2 producer debunks Doctor Doom appearance theories
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has addressed the rumors of Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom appearing in the MCU blockbuster, as Marvel fans anticipate his arrival. The debut of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hotly anticipated for years. Though Marvel’s favorite family spawned...
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok devs address spoilers & say they “cannot catch everything”
God of War Ragnarok’s release date is closing in, but those who got their hands on the game early have spoiled the story ahead of its release date. The devs “strongly advise” fans to mute God of War topics on social media. God of War (2018) received...
Comments / 0