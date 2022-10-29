ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Volleyball Falls To Hawks In Opening Round Of SUNYAC Playoffs

FINAL SCORE: New Paltz - 3, Buffalo State - 0 SET SCORES: 12-25, 13-25, 14-25 LOCATION: Hawk Center – New Paltz, NY. RECORDS: Buffalo State (12-12, 4-6 SUNYAC), New Paltz (21-3, 8-2 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. • Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) lead the Bengals with four kills...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Emil Norrman And Jessica Auge Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week

BUFFALO, NY – Emil Norrman (Kungsbacka, Sweden/Dells Ducks (USPHL Premier)) from the men's hockey team and Jessica Auge (Laingsburg, MI/Honeybaked Detroit) from the women's hockey team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Norrman, a junior business major, had a huge...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece

Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

52-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Batavia is now in custody, arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony rape charge. While being taken into custody, he allegedly possessed narcotics with intent to sell. Additional charges include unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is being held without bail. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on November 15th.
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo company recovering from cyber attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aurubis, a Buffalo-located company, is recovering from a recent cyber attack. Company officials say they had to shut down their IT systems and are assessing the extent of the attack. The mining company produces copper products. Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Legendary Bar For Sale in Buffalo, New York

The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Tom Golisano to Open a Business School in Brighton

Billionaire Tom Golisano will formally announce today he is opening a business school in Brighton. The plan was first reported in August when an agent for the Golisano Business Center of Excellence approached the town board for a conditional use permit. The Rochester Business Journal reports the school last week...
BRIGHTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

