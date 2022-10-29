ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 61

Shelita Albury
3d ago

these are people regular check dates this is not extra money!!! and people already know when they get their regular monthly check!!! you advertise this like people is getting extra money which is not true no extra money fakes advertisement!!!

Reply(1)
46
Brenda Campbell
3d ago

all this untruth and none of it is true and it is not helping for the low income people that really need it so this needs to be stopped bragging that there's so much money out here right now in this pandemic when it's not true and actually SSI people and SS disability people need it because they are low income they get one monthly payment a month to try to live off of people are starting to make me sick on how they act about this just shut up about the BS is right be truthful all people need is truth quit lying

Reply(3)
30
Annette Williams
3d ago

where you getting SSI people gotten two checks in October one check was for September and the other one was for October so where was the two payments from?

Reply(3)
15
Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
The Flint Journal

Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ALABAMA STATE
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get

Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. The bolstered cost-of-living adjustment comes in response to red-hot inflation gripping the country and will kick in next January. The average Social Security check of $1,681 in 2022 will jump up to $1,827 in 2023 as a result of the adjustment.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy