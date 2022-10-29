Read full article on original website
Related
PODCAST: Reacting to Oregon's placement in the first CFP rankings and much more
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out for the first week of November and we've got a reaction to the Ducks being included in the Top 10. Plus, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil give you an injury update ahead of Oregon's road game at Colorado this weekend and how the Ducks are working to be ready without a few key players potentially available to play.
osubeavers.com
Chayse Gomez Leads Beavers On Day Two In Hawai’i
KAILUA-KONA, Hawai'i – Chayse Gomez carded a 1-under 72 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Tuesday. The great round jumped Gomez 21 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 15th place with a 1-over 75-72--147. She has scores of 72 or better in four of her last five rounds after finishing in a tie for seventh place at the Beavers' last event, the Stanford Intercollegiate, with a 4-under 68-72-69--209.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State At 23 In First CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday live on ESPN. The Beavers are 6-2 this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference play as OSU prepares to square off with Washington Friday night in Seattle. OSU's two losses both came to ranked teams – against then-Associated Press No. 7 USC and AP No. 12 Utah. USC is ranked ninth in the initial CFP rankings while Utah is 14th.
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of No. 24 Oregon State at Washington
With perhaps the most compelling game of Oregon State’s 2022 football season to date looming at the end of the week, head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to preview the contest at Washington and recap the Beavers’ bye week, which wrapped up with the team’s return to the practice field on Sunday.
osubeavers.com
Carson Barry Finishes In Top 10 To Lead Men’s Golf At Cal Poly Invite
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. – Carson Barry posted a 3-under 213 over 54 holes at the Cal Poly Invitational, tying for ninth to finish with his 10th career top-10 finish and lead the Oregon State men's golf team at The Preserve Golf Club. The Beavers, as a team, finished tied for...
tonyspicks.com
Oregon State Beavers vs Washington Huskies 11/4/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The #24 Oregon State Beavers will face off with the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Friday, November 04, 2022, at 10:30 PM ET. Saturday was a pretty uneventful day in the west, which was beneficial for the Pac-12 Conference. That only indicates that none of the top-ranked clubs suffered losses to the inferior opponents.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
GoDucks.com
Breazu Finds New Home In Eugene
Vlad Breazu left his native Romania last year to pursue his dream of a professional tennis career, a journey that brought him to the University of Oregon. Little did he know, in joining the Oregon athletics family, Breazu was going to find a little piece of home when he got to Eugene.
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCBY
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
Channel 6000
Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
Readers view on Measure 114
As a grieving aunt and professional psychologist, I urge a vote yes vote on Measure 114The first day of school should be memorable -- but never in the way it was when my niece, Sarah, started kindergarten in Scotts Mills, Oregon. The small town of Scotts Mills was meant to be a safe haven. Sarah's mother, Laura, had moved her daughters to live with her own mother, fleeing a marriage that was dangerous for Laura and her children. She secured a restraining order to protect herself and her daughters. But just before the first day of school, Dave purchased a...
Comments / 0