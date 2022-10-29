WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Whitman College women's basketball junior and Northwest All-Conference performer Korin Baker is not only a star forward for the Blues, but this past summer she was a member of a firefighting and land suppression hand crew in Republic, Wash. in the Colville National Forest, and the year before did the same work in Colorado and Oregon. Korin has been in involved in everything from cutting chainsaw line, digging hand line, and learning how to communicate with big air tankers and helicopters.

