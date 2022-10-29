Read full article on original website
KREM
Tuesday night brings "Kansas Tiebreaker" to determine 2A league champion
West Valley won the 2A league title with a 7-6 victory over Clarkston. Meanwhile, Hanford knocked out Lewis and Clark with a 29-15 victory.
whitman.edu
Men's Soccer Rebounds, Tops George Fox 2-0
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Edwin Romero assisted on a first-half goal, then scored just after halftime and the Whitman College men's soccer team rebounded from a disappointing loss to take down George Fox 2-0 in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon. The win locks the Blues (11-7-1, 8-4-1 NWC) into...
whitman.edu
Women's Soccer Edged At UPS In Road Finale
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Whitman College women's soccer team took on the league's elite this week but came up just short once again, today falling 2-1 at Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon. The opening half provided all the scoring in the game, including a UPS...
whitman.edu
VIDEO: Catching Up With Korin Baker
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Whitman College women's basketball junior and Northwest All-Conference performer Korin Baker is not only a star forward for the Blues, but this past summer she was a member of a firefighting and land suppression hand crew in Republic, Wash. in the Colville National Forest, and the year before did the same work in Colorado and Oregon. Korin has been in involved in everything from cutting chainsaw line, digging hand line, and learning how to communicate with big air tankers and helicopters.
KHQ Right Now
Week 10 football crossovers: Matchups set for Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington teams
The Week 10 football playoffs are here and teams from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington found out the details about their matchups for potentially qualifying for state this week. Some times/locations are to be determined. Previews will come later this week. Matchups listed below are postseason games...
gozags.com
Gonzaga Starts Home Slate Wednesday versus Warner Pacific
#2/2 Gonzaga (0-0) vs. Warner Pacific (0-0) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANE. - Gonzaga plays its first game inside the McCarthey Athletic Center this season, facing Warner Pacific in an exhibition Wednesday at 6 p.m. - The Zags are No. 2 in the...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
College basketball rankings 2022-23: UNC, Gonzaga headline FanSided preseason Top 25
The college basketball season is set to begin on Monday. North Carolina and Gonzaga lead the FanSided Preseason Top 25 rankings. After a wait of nearly seven months, college basketball is back. The 2022-23 campaign kicks off on Monday as Kansas looks to defend its national championship while North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston have loaded teams looking to cut down the nets next April.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season
Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
whitman.edu
9 Whitman Faculty Promoted in 2022
Whitman recognizes the outstanding work of each member of the faculty–dedicated teacher–scholars who are experts in their fields. This academic year, a handful of Whitman faculty members received promotions that reflect their contributions to their departments and the Whitman College community. “It is always exciting to celebrate the...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
farmforum.net
Lodge-style 'Coeur d’Alene' a luxurious delight
The Coeur d'Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, Chalet-style home plan. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces. Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent...
New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through
PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Spokane?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
