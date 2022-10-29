Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
x1071.com
Badgers back from the bye week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin football is back after a much-needed week off. The bye week allowed Keeanu Benton to go walleye fishing, Jake Chaney got to pick apples at an apple orchard for the first time in his life, but most importantly, the Badgers got healthy. For the first...
x1071.com
Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
x1071.com
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue,...
x1071.com
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
x1071.com
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone...
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
x1071.com
For the Record: Gov. Evers responds to opponents’ agency-splitting plans; Updates on early voting
FTR: Gov. Evers sits down for one-on-one; discusses opponents’ agency-splitting plans, gap in white and Black test scores. Following last week’s For the Record interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Gov. Evers sat down with Naomi Kowles to discuss his opponents’ plan to break up the Department of Natural Resources and target other state agencies for review.
x1071.com
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
x1071.com
Over 8,700 vote in-person absentee in Madison in first five days
MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting opened last week in Madison, and thousands of people have already cast their ballot. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office said 8,741 in-person absentee voters have gone to the polls as of Monday morning. Additionally, of the over 44,000 absentee ballots issued, 34,045 have been returned.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Brewing Company hosts dog costume contest
VERONA, Wis. — Dogs and their human companions got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday at the Wisconsin Brewing Company. The brewery hosted a costume contest on Sunday for dogs. Owners were encouraged to dress up too. The event featured a red carpet and professional photographers to capture it...
x1071.com
Platteville Pickleball Courts Undergoing Construction Corrections
Construction corrections are underway at the Platteville pickleball courts after players identified issues with the surface. The courts were constructed last year, but it was identified that corrections were needed to fix some slight grading issues that caused the courts to be out of compliance with tournament-level specifications. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel told the Platteville Common Council that a recreational player likely wouldn’t notice the difference, but more advanced players from Platteville Area Pickleball Association noticed the problem. A report says the corrections will include removing all the pavement, re-grading the sub-base and then paving again. The process will not cost the city additional money, as the issues resulted from the contractor’s failure to meet the construction requirements of the original contract. The paving work should be done by the end of this year, and the repainting and replacement of fences should be completed by July.
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
x1071.com
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
x1071.com
Platteville School District Shares Referendum Videos
The Platteville School District is sharing a 3-part video series highlighting the three primary pieces of the November 8th referendum process including enrollment, community feedback, and tax rate. The videos can be viewed on the Platteville School District’s YouTube Channel.
FOX 21 Online
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
