Construction corrections are underway at the Platteville pickleball courts after players identified issues with the surface. The courts were constructed last year, but it was identified that corrections were needed to fix some slight grading issues that caused the courts to be out of compliance with tournament-level specifications. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel told the Platteville Common Council that a recreational player likely wouldn’t notice the difference, but more advanced players from Platteville Area Pickleball Association noticed the problem. A report says the corrections will include removing all the pavement, re-grading the sub-base and then paving again. The process will not cost the city additional money, as the issues resulted from the contractor’s failure to meet the construction requirements of the original contract. The paving work should be done by the end of this year, and the repainting and replacement of fences should be completed by July.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO