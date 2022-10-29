ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022

I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NJ.com

Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues

PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bills destroy major Rodgers record in 27-17 victory

Primetime football in Buffalo is legendary. The Buffalo Bills proved victorious against the Green Bay Packers. Another game, another broken record. This time, the Bills ruined Rodgers’ perfect record of 13-0 during primetime games. While the offense sputtered at times, this was a total team victory. Tempers flaring throughout...
GREEN BAY, WI

