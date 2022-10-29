Read full article on original website
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints play on Monday, Nov. 7, in the final game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. ...
This player is why Jordan Davis injury didn't change Eagles' NFL trade deadline strategy
PHILADELPHIA −The Eagles could have spent the final hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon looking for some help at defensive tackle after the ankle injury to rookie Jordan Davis. But the Eagles didn't act. Nor did they trade for a running back to add to their depth, or a third safety....
atozsports.com
Bryan Harsin allegedly made fun of another SEC program before getting fired at Auburn
Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday and I don’t think anyone who follows college football was surprised. Not long after Harsin was hired, it became a matter of “when” he would be fired, not “if”. Harsin was never a good fit at Auburn....
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues
PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton had a hand in the Saints’ victory over the Raiders
The New Orleans Saints throttled the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. A familiar face was in the building last week that may have had a hand in their success. That was former head coach Sean Payton. Reports said that he was just visiting the team, but could Payton have...
atozsports.com
Bills destroy major Rodgers record in 27-17 victory
Primetime football in Buffalo is legendary. The Buffalo Bills proved victorious against the Green Bay Packers. Another game, another broken record. This time, the Bills ruined Rodgers’ perfect record of 13-0 during primetime games. While the offense sputtered at times, this was a total team victory. Tempers flaring throughout...
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
