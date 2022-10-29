Read full article on original website
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Sweeps Hampton for Third Straight Win, Clinches CAA Tournament Spot
HAMPTON, Va. – The Elon University volleyball team delivered its most efficient offensive performance of the year on Sunday, as the Phoenix defeated Hampton 3-0 to extend its winning streak to three matches. Elon finished the match with a season-best hitting percentage of .317, as the Phoenix offense had...
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Golf Closes Fall Season With Second Place Finish at Grandover Collegiate
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team wrapped up its fall season on Sunday by earning a runner-up finish at the Grandover Collegiate. UNCG hosted the tournament at the par-72, 6,800-yard East Course at the Grandover Resort. Matthew Doyle led the Phoenix individuals with a career-best third-place...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 Delco Hoops Showcase Standouts (Oct. 30)
MEDIA, Pa. — The 2022 Delco Hoops Showcase concluded on Sunday at Penncrest High School. With some schools soon concluding their fall schedules prior to the start of the high school season it was one of the final chances to see quite a few area teams before the real games begins.
Cape Gazette
Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night
Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
travelnoire.com
Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware
Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
McGlynn’s Pub to Open Barley Mill Plaza Outpost Spring 2023
The company’s fourth location will be part of a shopping center anchored by Wegmans that’s been under construction for quite some time, but is finally starting to see life.
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
WDEL 1150AM
Man charged with trying to stab employee at wine store
A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
delawarepublic.org
Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities
A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Home Burglary
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning. According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
WDEL 1150AM
Propane truck crash closed Route 13
A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
