Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Weimer Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS – After posting the top freshman finish at the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships a week ago the Big Ten Conference announced that Minnesota's Ali Weimer is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Weimer, a St. Michael, Minn., native was a unanimous selection for the award.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Open 2022-23 With Exhibition vs. St. Olaf

• The exhibition game between Minnesota and St. Olaf marks the first DIII game for the Gophers since the 2015-16 season when the Golden Gophers hosted Crookston. It's also the first time since 2009 St. Olaf has played a Division I opponent. • This marks the first game between St....
NORTHFIELD, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall in Big Ten Quarterfinals to No. 6 Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Despite leading the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans for 51 minutes, the University of Minnesota soccer team fell, 2-1, on Sunday evening at DeMartin Stadium. Despite the loss, the Golden Gophers (8-8-3, 4-4-2) outshot the Spartans (15-1-3, 9-0-1 Big Ten) 6-0 (3-0 S.O.G.) in the first half. Minnesota was led by graduate forward McKenna Buisman, who had four shots, and Amelia Brown, who tabbed two.
EAST LANSING, MI
gophersports.com

Axel Ruschmeyer up for Burlsworth Trophy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt senior offensive lineman Axel Ruschmeyer has been announced as a nominee for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Ruschmeyer, who started his career as a walk-on before receiving a scholarship in 2019, has started every game this season for the Golden Gophers at left guard. A versatile lineman, Ruschmeyer has made 17 starts in his career with 14 at left guard and three as an extra lineman during the 2021 campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Handle Falcons in Exhibition Play, 104-64

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) scored 59 first half points and saw six score in double figures in a 104-64 exhibition victory over the Falcons of UW-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half while fellow freshman Amaya Battle scored 16 points, snagged seven rebounds, handed out four assists and had four steals in her debut.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Morgan Named a Semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy

University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy today. The annual award, which is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

