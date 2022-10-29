MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt senior offensive lineman Axel Ruschmeyer has been announced as a nominee for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Ruschmeyer, who started his career as a walk-on before receiving a scholarship in 2019, has started every game this season for the Golden Gophers at left guard. A versatile lineman, Ruschmeyer has made 17 starts in his career with 14 at left guard and three as an extra lineman during the 2021 campaign.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO