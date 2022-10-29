ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Keys and Predictions: Georgia

Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, No. 1 Tennessee has its biggest game of the season against No. 3 Georgia with SEC and College...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Grading Tennessee’s performance against Kentucky

No. 2 Tennessee delivered its most complete performance of the season. The offense kept form while the defense stepped up and played its best game of the season. The Vols are now 8-0 coming off a building block win heading into its final big test of the year against No. 1 Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee ranked No. 1 in first CFP ranking

Tennessee was revealed as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night. The ranking comes after Tennessee's 8-0 start with wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, Alabama and most recently Kentucky. The Vols boast the No. 1 strength of record in the country. Ohio State came...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Lady Vols dominate Carson Newman in exhibition match

The Lady Vols did not leave much to question on Sunday in Thompson Boling Arena, defeating Carson Newman 108-63. With the preseason schedule finished, head coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols look towards the regular season - which opens in Columbus on Nov. 8 against Ohio State. “This was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Q&A with UT professor, congressional candidate Mark Harmon

Early voting in Knox County began on Oct. 19 and will end on Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 8. For many local voters this year, there will be a familiar name on the ballot. Mark Harmon, a professor at the School of Journalism and Electronic Media, is currently running to unseat Republican incumbent Tim Burchett as the 2nd District’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy