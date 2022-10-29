Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
thekatynews.com
Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity
Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
Houston, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Houston. The Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Northland Christian School basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
tsusports.com
Volleyball Wins Final Road Match In Thrilling Fashion Over Alabama A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. - TSU volleyball closed out cluster play with a thriller as they overcame a 2-0 deficit for its first win over Alabama A&M since 2017 on Monday morning. A 5-5 tie turned into a 10-1 run in set one for AAMU as they led 15-6. TSU fought back and closed to within six on three occasions but AAMU scored the final six points to win 25-13. AAMU led 8-2 in set two but TSU turned it into a back-and-forth affair as they outscored them 15-9 to draw within 18-17. However, the momentum was short-lived as AAMU scored five straight for a 23-18 margin en route to a 25-20 win.
No. 3 Houston brings star power into opener with N. Colorado
Third-ranked Houston went to the Final Four two seasons ago and the Elite Eight last season and unveils perhaps the
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
tsusports.com
Volleyball Splits Day 1 Of SWAC Cluster
BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas Southern split a pair of matches at the SWAC Cluster on Sunday inside Southern University's Seymour Gymnasium. TSU ran its winning streak to four games with a 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State in Sunday's opener. MVSU opened with a 9-7 lead before a...
WAPT
Coach Prime orders JSU players to stay in hotel while in Houston following rapper's slaying
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State University football team is traveling to Houston this weekend to take on Texas Southern, but when the players aren't on the field, they'll be required to stay at the hotel. "The people who are influential to you are leaving us consistently," JSU head...
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold outside of Houston
Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone's eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans take on the iconic ‘Rocky Steps’ in Philadelphia
HOUSTON - Philadelphia is the birthplace of the United States, but one of its most popular tourist stops is the Rocky Statue at the end of the mile long Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The movie first came out in 1976 starring Sylvester Stallone as the eponymous character, Rocky Balboa. Actor, director...
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
respect-mag.com
BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.
RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers
The family of John Davis, 47, says they hope someone will come forward with information. John was last seen in Houston on Halloween, 2021. His wife and daughter were out trick-or-treating when he left to drive up to the Dallas area. Eventually, the 18-wheeler he was driving was found, but he wasn't.
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
