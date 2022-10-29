BATON ROUGE, La. - TSU volleyball closed out cluster play with a thriller as they overcame a 2-0 deficit for its first win over Alabama A&M since 2017 on Monday morning. A 5-5 tie turned into a 10-1 run in set one for AAMU as they led 15-6. TSU fought back and closed to within six on three occasions but AAMU scored the final six points to win 25-13. AAMU led 8-2 in set two but TSU turned it into a back-and-forth affair as they outscored them 15-9 to draw within 18-17. However, the momentum was short-lived as AAMU scored five straight for a 23-18 margin en route to a 25-20 win.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO