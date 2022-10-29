ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity

Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
KATY, TX
tsusports.com

Volleyball Wins Final Road Match In Thrilling Fashion Over Alabama A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. - TSU volleyball closed out cluster play with a thriller as they overcame a 2-0 deficit for its first win over Alabama A&M since 2017 on Monday morning. A 5-5 tie turned into a 10-1 run in set one for AAMU as they led 15-6. TSU fought back and closed to within six on three occasions but AAMU scored the final six points to win 25-13. AAMU led 8-2 in set two but TSU turned it into a back-and-forth affair as they outscored them 15-9 to draw within 18-17. However, the momentum was short-lived as AAMU scored five straight for a 23-18 margin en route to a 25-20 win.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tsusports.com

Volleyball Splits Day 1 Of SWAC Cluster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas Southern split a pair of matches at the SWAC Cluster on Sunday inside Southern University's Seymour Gymnasium. TSU ran its winning streak to four games with a 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State in Sunday's opener. MVSU opened with a 9-7 lead before a...
HOUSTON, TX
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying

HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
HOUSTON, TX
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement

West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy