Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)
As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
KEYT
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
visitventuraca.com
What to do on your First Time to Ventura
So it’s your first time visiting Ventura and you’re wondering what are the must-dos and must-visits while you’re in town. The best part about Ventura is our walkability factor. An afternoon at the beach can turn into an evening of shopping downtown in just a matter of walking a few blocks. Whether you have an afternoon or a whole weekend in town, read on for activities to do and places to visit during your first time here in Ventura. And welcome to town — you’ll quickly realize Ventura does welcomes like no place other.
Kanye West's Donda Academy secretly moved locations a year before his antisemitic rant
Ye's Donda Academy was understood to be located in a rural part of Simi Valley, California. But an email from administrators to the Department of Education shows the school secretly moved last year. One source said that the school's former location is no longer being maintained. Kanye West's Donda Academy...
SoCal forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday as temps stay cool this week
Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Spooky Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Childhood Santa Monica Home Lists for $17.5 Million
In 1976, when Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow was just four years old, her parents, Hollywood royalty Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought a home in tony Gillette Regent Square in Santa Monica, California. That home is now listed with Robert Edie of Compass, for $17.5 million. The stunning two-story mansion...
palisadesnews.com
Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million
4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu. A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit Apel has been listed for sale for $6 million in the city as reported by Mansion Global. The home is a cross between a contemporary and a classic Mediterranean-style home. The home has four bedrooms and three and a half baths, within 4,400 square feet of living space on a lot that is four acres among the mountains of Malibu.
St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest
VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
svhsnow.com
Simi Valley High School’s Fall Artwalk
Simi Valley High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is hosting its 1st Annual Fall Artwalk. The Artwalk will be held in the IA Quad on Tuesday, November 15th from 5-7PM and students can get a preview of the event at lunchtime. The Artwalk will feature live performances, art displays, media presentations, and more! Entry will be free and food & drinks will be available for purchase.
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
Ye’s Donda Academy Re-Opens Several Hours After Announcement of Closing
Grand closing, grand opening. Just hours after shutting down, Donda Academy, the school opened by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is open once again “with a vengeance.”. According to TMZ, several hours after sending a letter to parents of students attending Donda Academy informing them that the...
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
