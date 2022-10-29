ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)

As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready.  More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitventuraca.com

What to do on your First Time to Ventura

So it’s your first time visiting Ventura and you’re wondering what are the must-dos and must-visits while you’re in town. The best part about Ventura is our walkability factor. An afternoon at the beach can turn into an evening of shopping downtown in just a matter of walking a few blocks. Whether you have an afternoon or a whole weekend in town, read on for activities to do and places to visit during your first time here in Ventura. And welcome to town — you’ll quickly realize Ventura does welcomes like no place other.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
palisadesnews.com

Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million

4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu. A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit Apel has been listed for sale for $6 million in the city as reported by Mansion Global. The home is a cross between a contemporary and a classic Mediterranean-style home. The home has four bedrooms and three and a half baths, within 4,400 square feet of living space on a lot that is four acres among the mountains of Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
svhsnow.com

Simi Valley High School’s Fall Artwalk

Simi Valley High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is hosting its 1st Annual Fall Artwalk. The Artwalk will be held in the IA Quad on Tuesday, November 15th from 5-7PM and students can get a preview of the event at lunchtime. The Artwalk will feature live performances, art displays, media presentations, and more! Entry will be free and food & drinks will be available for purchase.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy