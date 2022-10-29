Read full article on original website
Related
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball downs Cornell in exhibition game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers showed off a new lineup against the Cornell Rams in a 97-46 win Tuesday night. UNI had their only exhibition game of the season at the McLeod Center to kick off November. The Panthers shot over 50% from the floor and at the free throw line in their first full game of the 2022-23 season while having multiple contributions from the bench. After a close first half, a 30+ point third quarter sealed the game for UNI mostly with players from the bench.
unipanthers.com
UNI football faces off with top-ranked South Dakota State in home finale
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football's Saturday matchup against No. 1 South Dakota State gives Panther kicker Matthew Cook the chance at two UNI records. Cook needs just one more successful field goal to take sole possession of the UNI and MVFC records for the most made career field goals. He would overtake former Panther Billy Hallgren's mark of 64.
unipanthers.com
UNI women's golf: Mallow sinks two birdies on day one of Ozarks National Invitational
HOLLISTER, Mo. –-- UNI women's golf opened its final tournament of the fall schedule on Monday morning with the first round of the Ozarks National Invitational, hosted by Missouri State. The Panthers sit in a tie for 6th place after the opening round of play after carding a team...
unipanthers.com
Former UNI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby to be inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame
STILLWATER, Okla. --- Bob Bowlsby, former UNI Director of Athletics and former commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, has been announced as a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's induction class of 2023, as made public by the Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning. Bowlsby will be inducted...
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Heartland Sports at...
kbsi23.com
Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Gibbons said...
cilfm.com
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
Comments / 0