CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers showed off a new lineup against the Cornell Rams in a 97-46 win Tuesday night. UNI had their only exhibition game of the season at the McLeod Center to kick off November. The Panthers shot over 50% from the floor and at the free throw line in their first full game of the 2022-23 season while having multiple contributions from the bench. After a close first half, a 30+ point third quarter sealed the game for UNI mostly with players from the bench.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO