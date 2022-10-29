ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com

When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?

It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
dotesports.com

How to get the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the fact that it’s constantly bringing in characters and cosmetics from different brands. Rick and Morty recently got two new skins during the Fortnitemares event and now Pickle Rick has been found in the game’s files. According to iFireMonkey, players will be able to earn the back bling by completing specific quests.
dotesports.com

Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2

Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
dotesports.com

Respawn confirms Apex Legends’ first Sticker set will not be in loot boxes

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has shared that the first set of Stickers, season 15’s new cosmetic, will not be available in the general loot pool. The developer shared the information near the start of its blog post on season 15’s patch notes earlier today. The description under the Stickers header reveals, in part, that 20 new epic-rarity stickers will be available as part of Sticker Pack Series 001. This bundle will only be available in the in-game Store between Nov. 1, when the season starts, and Nov. 22. It will “not be available in the general loot pool,” according to Respawn. All players will receive the Shattered and Deathbox stickers for free simply for playing the game during Eclipse.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” Unveiled: Photos

DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 is almost here. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos

The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
dotesports.com

How to unlock every weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2

New weapons have been released, skins and attachments have followed, and the Modern Warfare 2 grind has begun. The latest Call of Duty title has brought in a series of new goodies to put all their time and effort into. The multiplayer section of the game was released on Oct....
dotesports.com

What are Account Levels in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now, drawing in players with each new season of content. After the most recent update, players have started being able to earn the Chrome Punk cosmetic set through quests. To complete these quests, players will need to earn 50 Account Levels to get the new skin.
dotesports.com

FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
dotesports.com

All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends

Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
dotesports.com

How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals

A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
dotesports.com

What time does Genshin Impact Version 3.2 release?

Although it doesn’t seem like it has been that long since the Version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” update of Genshin Impact was released, the next big content update is already on the way. The Version 3.2 update is titled “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame...
dotesports.com

All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
dotesports.com

How to pre-install the Genshin Impact update

The world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is always expanding and adding a plethora of new content for players to delve into. New content updates generally arrive around every five to six weeks, with each one introducing a solid amount of new features such as playable characters, weapons, enemies, special events, map expansions, quests, bosses, and storyline continuations.
dotesports.com

TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle

The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.

