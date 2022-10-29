Part 4- Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets Celebrate 2022 Homecoming with Parade and Football Game on October 28, 2022

Read full article on original website
Cottondale, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Grand Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Cottondale High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
WJHG-TV
Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!
fosterfollynews.net
Teresa Ann Lassitter, 65 of Chipley, Florida Passes on October 30, 2022, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Teresa Ann Lassitter, 65 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2022 at North West Florida Community Hospital. Teresa was born on December 21, 1956, in Enterprise, Alabama to Chester and Betty (Arrington) McKenzie. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Teresa attended Wausau Assembly of God Church. She worked as an OTR Truck Driver for many years as a team driver with her husband, Charles. She had a nurturing heart and always took care of her family and friends when she was able. Teresa enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
fosterfollynews.net
Oceil L. Pate ‘Shirley’ 83, of Chipley, Florida Passes on October 31, 2022
Oceil L. Pate “Shirley” 83, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord at her home on October 31, 2022. Shirley was born on October 22, 1939 in Chipley, Florida to Andrew Bud Suggs and Ezella Mason. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Shirley owned and operated Chipley Florist for 50 plus years and served as a member of the State Committeewoman for the Republican Party. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly and will be sorely missed.
fosterfollynews.net
Limited Number of Seats Available in Emergency Medical Technician Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida
Emergency Medical Technician classes start on November 10 at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida. Register today for a limited number of available seats in this highly sought class, allowing a well-paid job in the public safety sector, as highlighted by Florida Panhandle Technical College Digital Video Technology student Hunter Kirkland.
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
fosterfollynews.net
Ida Marie Pettis, 65 of Chipley, Florida Passes on October 29, 2022
Ida Marie Pettis, 65 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2022 at her sister’s residence surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
fosterfollynews.net
Ruth Ann Swanson, 69 of Marianna, Florida Passes on October 31, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama
Ruth Ann Swanson, 69, of Marianna, Florida passed away peacefully at Flowers Hospital, Dothan, Alabama, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Ruth Ann was born on May 6, 1953 in Rochester, Minnesota. She was a 1971 graduate of Marianna High School. After graduating from high school, she enlisted in the United States Army, serving both in the U.S. Army and the Navy Reserves. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Ruth Ann moved to Pensacola, Florida where she pursued her education as a dental hygienist at Pensacola Jr. College. After graduating at the top of her class, Ruth Ann began her dental hygienist career with the State of Florida and remained there until her retirement.
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts
DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Responds to Transportation Industry with Short CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Program
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering a short CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) class, starting on November 8, 2022, which will allow quick and easy entry into this high-paying job market. Featuring the addition of a Forklift Certification class at no extra cost, this class will allow...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
Thousands get their spook on at Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents from all across Bay County got their spook on at Sharon Sheffield Park Monday night. The annual Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival had an impressive turnout as kids got to trunk or treat for candy. “I highly recommend everyone to come out here,” resident Ayanna Morgan.” It’s very fun, family […]
wtvy.com
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county. One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife. The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a...
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
WJHG-TV
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WJHG-TV
ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year. The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday. ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year....
WJHG-TV
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young woman is desperate for the community’s help in finding the driver that left her father for dead after a hit-and-run crash in Panama City last week. Ashlyn Butler, 18, remembers feeling her heart sink when she heard the news. “We get a...
Chipley Bugle
Ida Marie Pettis Obit

