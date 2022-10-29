Read full article on original website
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
2 reasons World Series Game 3 postponement favors Phillies over Astros
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has officially been canceled and rescheduled to Tuesday night. At face value, it seems like a standard MLB game cancellation. Under the surface, the decision could be one that favors the Phillies. Here’s why. 2 Reasons...
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back
The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 World Series: Astros vs. Phillies Game 3 rained out, will be played Tuesday
Well, this is an interesting matchup. Before he had Tommy John surgery, Noah Syndergaard was one of the better pitchers in the National League. Then he missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 coming back from TJS, and was just so-so for the Angels and Phillies this year. Syndergaard...
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0
It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
Camden Chat
SB Nation GM Sim
My name's Andrew, each year I participate in the annual SB Nation Offseason GM Sim running the Orioles, which is hosted by Camden Chat's sister site, Royals Review. Each year, we gather up 30 "GM's" to make trades and offseason signings for their teams. For this year I'd like input...
NBC Sports
Astros’ Peña, Tucker, Phillies’ Realmuto win Gold Gloves
PHILADELPHIA – Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list...
Camden Chat
Austin Voth was a waiver wire success story
The Washington Nationals had the worst record in baseball this past season, and their pitching staff was particularly bad. Signing one of their midseason castoffs hardly seemed like a logical move to build out a quality stable of arms. But you have to hand it to the Orioles’ front office for looking beyond the 10.13 ERA Austin Voth produced in Washington, because he turned into one of Baltimore’s most dependable hurlers.
Camden Chat
The Tyler Wells starting pitching experiment worked wonders for the Orioles
The Orioles selected Tyler Wells in the second round of the 2020 Rule 5 draft. Wells came to Baltimore as a 26-year-old who had not pitched competitively since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2019. The Birds planned to stash him in the bullpen and see if he could pick up where he left off in the Twins system.
