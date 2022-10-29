ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back

The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
True Blue LA

MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win

The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0

It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
Camden Chat

NBC Sports

Astros’ Peña, Tucker, Phillies’ Realmuto win Gold Gloves

PHILADELPHIA – Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list...
Camden Chat

Austin Voth was a waiver wire success story

The Washington Nationals had the worst record in baseball this past season, and their pitching staff was particularly bad. Signing one of their midseason castoffs hardly seemed like a logical move to build out a quality stable of arms. But you have to hand it to the Orioles’ front office for looking beyond the 10.13 ERA Austin Voth produced in Washington, because he turned into one of Baltimore’s most dependable hurlers.
Camden Chat

The Tyler Wells starting pitching experiment worked wonders for the Orioles

The Orioles selected Tyler Wells in the second round of the 2020 Rule 5 draft. Wells came to Baltimore as a 26-year-old who had not pitched competitively since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2019. The Birds planned to stash him in the bullpen and see if he could pick up where he left off in the Twins system.
