BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off of its bye week, Lehigh makes its first visit to Worcester, Mass., since 2018 as the Mountain Hawks face undefeated No. 6/7 Holy Cross Saturday at Fitton Field. The contest marks a return to Worcester for Lehigh head coach Tom Gilmore, who served as head coach of the Crusaders from 2004-2017. Lehigh is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to Bucknell on Oct. 22, a game in which the Mountain Hawks allowed just 215 yards of total offense, but the Bison scored nine points over the game's final 2:05 to claim the victory. Lehigh will also be looking to play the role of spoiler, as a victory over Holy Cross would prevent the Crusaders from clinching their fourth consecutive Patriot League title. Holy Cross improved to 8-0 on the season with a 53-52 overtime win over Fordham at Fitton Field last Saturday.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO