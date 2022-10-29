ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Back From Bye Week, Lehigh Set to Visit No. 6/7 Holy Cross Saturday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off of its bye week, Lehigh makes its first visit to Worcester, Mass., since 2018 as the Mountain Hawks face undefeated No. 6/7 Holy Cross Saturday at Fitton Field. The contest marks a return to Worcester for Lehigh head coach Tom Gilmore, who served as head coach of the Crusaders from 2004-2017. Lehigh is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to Bucknell on Oct. 22, a game in which the Mountain Hawks allowed just 215 yards of total offense, but the Bison scored nine points over the game's final 2:05 to claim the victory. Lehigh will also be looking to play the role of spoiler, as a victory over Holy Cross would prevent the Crusaders from clinching their fourth consecutive Patriot League title. Holy Cross improved to 8-0 on the season with a 53-52 overtime win over Fordham at Fitton Field last Saturday.
WORCESTER, MA
lehighsports.com

Kahn Selected to Academic All-Patriot League Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A day after being named a second team all-league honoree, senior Maddie Kahn has another accolade on Wednesday, as she has been selected to the Academic All-Patriot League Team. A management major, with a 3.59 grade-point average, Kahn has garnered this honor for the first time in her career.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Season Preview: Competition to Breed Success for Mountain Hawks

Tight, yet competitive. That's one way to describe the 2022-23 Lehigh wrestling team. The Mountain Hawks have 42 wrestlers on the roster. The team camaraderie is strong and just about everyone on the roster will have opportunities to showcase their talents in the upcoming season, whether in duals or open tournaments.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh to Face Colgate in Must-Win Game

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team returns home for its last regular season game in a key matchup vs. Colgate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Ulrich Sports Complex. It is a must-win for the Mountain Hawks as they look to clinch a spot in the Patriot League Tournament for the second straight year.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Four Mountain Hawks Earn All-League Honors

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Four student-athletes from the Lehigh field hockey program were selected as All-Patriot League honorees, announced on Tuesday by the league, with senior Sarah Bonthuis and junior Julia Gatelein garnering first team accolades and senior Maddie Kahn and first-year Kiki Mes earning spots on the second team.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Hogendoorn Selected as Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh sophomore Guusje Hogendoorn was honored as this week's Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week, announced Monday afternoon by the league. The Mountain Hawks' earned their 11th win of the season with a 5-0 shutout victory over Colgate on Senior Day Saturday, before...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Roll to Team Title at Alabama A&M Fall Invite; Roth Individual Medalist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Lehigh men's golf team completed its fall season with a flourish, dominating a nine-team field to win the team title at the Alabama A&M Fall Invite, which wrapped up Tuesday at Robert Trent Jones at Hampton Cove. The Mountain Hawks had four of the top five individual finishers to complete the fog-shortened 36-hole event at 19 under par 557 (277-280).
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Lead Alabama A&M Fall Invite Following Opening Round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Lehigh men's golf team shot a blistering 11 under par 277 on day one of the Alabama A&M Fall Invite Monday at Robert Trent Jones at Hampton Cove. Four of Lehigh's five scoring players shot under par as the Mountain Hawks carry a 13-stroke lead into Tuesday's final round.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church

A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
CATASAUQUA, PA

